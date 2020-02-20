Obie Trice Escapes Serious Charges for Shooting Girlfriend's Son

Instagram Celebrity

Instead, the former Eminem collaborator is being charged with misdemeanour possession of an unregistered firearm for the December 2019 domestic incident.

Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Obie Trice won't be charged for shooting his girlfriend's 18-year-old son during a domestic incident.

The former Eminem collaborator was booked in Oakland County, Michigan last December (2019) for felony assault of a family member with a gun and violating a restraining order.

However, Oakland County Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul T. Walton told TMZ there wasn't enough evidence to bring the charge against Obie, who insisted the gun went off by accident, and he only had it out while acting in self-defence.

However, he is being charged with misdemeanour possession of an unregistered firearm, which could land him in jail for 90 days if he's convicted.

Cops previously claimed Obie went to his car to retrieve a pistol, and while the teenager tried to get it away from him, a bullet was fired and went through his groin area. He later drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

Obie is set to be arraigned later this week (begins Febuary 17) on the gun possession charge.

The star left Eminem's Shady Records in 2010 and started his own record label, Black Market Entertainment.