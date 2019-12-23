Taylor Swift Finds Herself Lucky for Not Having to Go Through Instant Stardom

WENN/Bridow Music

Speaking about her massive success in the music industry, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker expresses her gratitude for having time to 'sort of acclimate to every step of the path I was on.'

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is thankful her career didn't take off right away because she had time to adjust to every part of her changing life.

The "Shake It Off" hitmaker signed her first record deal when she was 14 years old, but didn't have her first hit song until a few years later. Swift explains the time it took for her music to become popular was good for her career.

"I was about 18 when 'Love Story', a song I'd written alone, was a worldwide hit," she tells Britain's Vogue magazine. "I was lucky enough to work my way up in country music, for new artists nowadays, it feels like the trajectory of their career is like being shot out of a cannon into a stratosphere they could in no way be prepared for."

"I got to sort of acclimate to every step of the path I was on, and by the time I had a massive hit I'd been working since I was 14," she says.

Swift also felt another shift when she went started making pop music.

"Moving from country music to pop was a crazy adjustment for me," she adds.