 

Emma Caulfield 'Stable' Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle

The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress feels 'very, very fortunate' as she shares update on her health condition, four years after going public with her MS diagnosis.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a recent interview with People, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress Emma Caulfield Ford, who played the demon Anya, has opened up about her health and the multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis she received in 2010.

Caulfield Ford, now 50, shared that her symptoms have been mild, with no medication needed. She experiences acute sensitivity to heat and stress, but has not exhibited severe symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness, or lesions.

"I'm very, very fortunate," she told People. "But I'm also aware that, with MS, this could all change tomorrow. I'm stable - and I've made it a huge priority to do things so I stay that way."

Caulfield Ford initially kept her diagnosis secret, fearing it could affect her career prospects. However, in 2020, while working on "WandaVision" in extreme heat, she realized she could no longer hide her condition.

"I was like, 'I can't be afraid anymore. I have to tell the truth. It's not good for my health,' " she said.

She publicly disclosed her diagnosis in October 2022 via Vanity Fair, hoping to inspire others with the same condition. Since then, Caulfield Ford has reported that her health remains stable. She avoids direct sunlight and follows a daily workout routine. She has also developed a sensitivity to loud noises, but generally feels well.

Caulfield Ford's diagnosis has not held her back professionally. She recently reprised her role as Anya on Audible's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" audiobook spin-off "Slayers" and will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries."

