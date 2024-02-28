 

Russell Wilson Saw Being Step-Father as an 'Opportunity'

In a new interview, the 35-year-old Denver Broncos quarterback talks about being a step-dad to Ciara's son whom she shares with former fiance, rapper Future.

AceShowbiz - Russell Wilson saw becoming a step-dad as an "opportunity." The 35-year-old NFL star has actually enjoyed the challenge of raising Ciara's nine-year-old son, Future.

"When I walked in the room and I saw, you know, little Future - he's nine months at the time or whatever - he crawls in my lap and it was like, you know, this is going to be my responsibility. I remember leaving that night … and God said, saying to me, 'Raising this child it's going to be your responsibility,' " Russell shared during an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast.

Russell was initially overawed by the prospect of raising Future, the son of Ciara and rap star Future. However, Russell eventually came to view the prospect as an "opportunity." The sports star - who married Ciara in 2016 - said, "I think [it was] scary just in the sense of - not scary - but it was more so of an opportunity."

"Like, 'Okay God, this is what you want me to do? This is, you know, stepping in to raise, you know, a child with C?' And this and that and realising that, okay God, like I know she's the one for me but also, I'm going to take this responsibility."

Russell and Ciara also have Sienna, five, Harrison, three, and Amora, two months, together. And Ciara previously admitted that Russell is everything she's ever wanted in a husband.

The 38-year-old singer told Essence magazine, "I remember telling my friend the kind of guy I wanted, a God-fearing man with a very fun spirit who loves kids and would really, truly care for me."

Ciara also revealed that she was determined to start a family with the sportsman. She said, "I believe in family, and the beauty of two people committing to spend their lives together."

