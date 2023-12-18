 

Arnold Schwarzenegger Spreads Joy by Giving Out Christmas Gifts to Youth Center Yearly

Arnold Schwarzenegger Spreads Joy by Giving Out Christmas Gifts to Youth Center Yearly
The 76-year-old 'Terminator' actor explains that the tradition is inspired by his first Christmas as an immigrant in the U.S. having moved there from his native Austria.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger hands out Christmas gifts at a youth center every year. The 76-year-old actor offers presents to those less fortunate during the festive period and on Saturday, December 16 he was seen at the Hollenbeck Youth Center in L.A. as he explained that the tradition was inspired by his first Christmas as an immigrant in the U.S. having moved there from his native Austria.

He wrote on Instagram, "There is a reason I have been handing out presents at the @hollenbeckyouthcenter in Boyle Heights for over 30 years. When I first came to America, my friends at Gold's Gym were so generous. They brought me in during Christmas time and made me feel so happy and included."

The "Terminator" star went on to add that he will "never forget" the kindness he received during his first holiday season in the U.S. as he explained it makes him "feel good" to continue to be able to give something back after more than three decades. He added, "I love being able to give back and see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they get their gifts. Merry Christmas."

"I will never forget that kind of sweetness and kindness and inclusion, so I wanted to do the same thing when I had the money. So this is why for the last 30-something years I've been coming out here.. It makes me feel good that I can share the kindness and inspire other people to do the same thing."

The former governor of California previously spoke out about his desire to move to the U.S. during his days as a bodybuilding champion. He said, "I came because the United States was the greatest country with the best opportunities, and now it was my home, I wanted to keep it that way and make it even better."

