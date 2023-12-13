 

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Spears Spotted for First Time Since Leg Amputation

The 71-year-old is seen receiving help moving from the passenger's seat of a car into a wheelchair after his right leg was partially amputated in November due to 'a massive infection.'

AceShowbiz - Jamie Spears has resurfaced since having his leg partially amputated following a serious infection. The estranged father of Britney Spears was spotted post-surgery for the first time on Tuesday, December 12.

In images circulating online, the 71-year-old was receiving help moving from the passenger's seat of a car into a wheelchair. He was photographed at a warehouse near the Spears' family home in Kentwood, Louisiana with a male friend or caretaker who pushed the wheelchair.

For the outing, the father of three wore an olive green sweatshirt beneath a black puffer jacket, which he paired with black pants. The right leg of the pants was cinched off and tied up below the knee, indicating the part which is missing.

Sources tell TMZ that Jamie has been fitted with a prosthetic leg, but until he's able to use it he'll have to rely on a wheelchair and a walker for his mobility.

As noted by the outlet, the warehouse Jamie was spotted arriving at is owned by Britney, but Jamie has what amounts to a lifetime lease where he has the right to use it to store his RV and other properties. As for Britney, she reportedly has not reached out to her dad, but has talked about missing him.

Jamie's right leg was partially amputated in November, four inches above his knee, due to "a massive infection" that "landed him in a hospital for weeks." A source told TMZ earlier this month, "He had five unsuccessful surgeries to contain the infection, and doctors decided the only way to proceed was amputation" in October.

A so-called insider additionally told Page Six, "He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it." The source went on saying that the amputation was "a last resort" after multiple unsuccessful surgeries.

Following the news of Jamie's leg amputation, Britney posted a throwback photo of her father on Instagram, which she has since deleted. Page Six, however, claimed that the pop star has no intention to make amends with her estranged father despite his health issue. Noting that Britney's recent reunion with her mother Lynne Spears to celebrate her 42nd birthday is not any indication of what the future holds with her father, the outlet reported that even a full reconciliation with Lynne is still "an active work in progress."

