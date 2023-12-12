Zachary Levi Keen to See Shazam in 'Buddy-Comedy' Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

The former 'Chuck' actor shares his idea for a third iteration of the Shazam movie, explaining that the superhero should embark on 'some really cool adventures.'

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zachary Levi teases an idea for a Shazam! "buddy-comedy" film. The 43-year-old actor has played superhero Billy Batson/Shazam in two previous movies and has proposed a film alongside Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe.

"I think with the third iteration, obviously, he'd be a little bit older than that, and so kind of incorporating whatever that extra bit of growth and maturation and wisdom would be and, hopefully, just go on some really cool adventures with some other cool DC characters," Zachary said to Screen Rant.

"Nathan Fillion and I have been buddies for a really long time, and I think a Green Lantern/Shazam buddy-comedy would be so much fun. So, I don't know, something like that."

The sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" flopped at the box office when it was released earlier this year and Zachary explained how changes he made to the way he played the title character made the hero seem more "immature."

He said, "From the first movie to the second, I tried to age him as Billy ages, you know, in his actual younger teen form. Inside, he's ageing too. Obviously, in the first film, he was like 15, and in the second he's 17ish, almost 18. So I tried to address that and bring that into the character, which ironically, in some ways, kind of made him feel almost a little more immature."

"But that's because when he's 15, he's not trying to be the cool guy, when he's 17, he's trying to be the cool guy, he's trying to be the leader, and he's trying to kind of put on that bravado more."

You can share this post!