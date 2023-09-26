 

Dane Cook Marries Kelsi Taylor in Hawaii

The 'Good Luck Chuck' actor is officially taken off the market after exchanging wedding vows with his fiancee in an intimate ceremony taking place in Hawaii.

  Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor are officially husband and wife. The 51-year-old comedian-and-actor married the fitness instructor - who he got engaged to in July 2022 after five years together - in front of just 20 guests at a private estate in O'ahu, Hawaii on Saturday, September 23, with the setting holding particular significance to the couple.

"We chose Hawaii because it has such a special place in our hearts and our relationship. It was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often. It's such an oasis, and we couldn't be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu," Dane explained to People magazine.

The guests enjoyed a week of celebrations that included a welcome BBQ, jazz bar night out, a pool party and a beach day ahead of the wedding ceremony. Dane said, "We envisioned something that was more along the lines of a gathering of our closest family and friends."

"Something intimate, connected, and filled with fun. We decided to do a full week vacation with a wedding right in the middle, and we wouldn't want it any other way! Nothing better than spending this special time with all of our favourite people."

Kelsi added, "Our wedding is an absolute dream come true. It is exactly what both of us envisioned. Staying in a beautiful home next to the ocean, saying our 'I Do's' in the lush green grass under the palm trees with the best view, and all of our favourite people there to witness."

The couple opted for "traditional" vows - because the 24-year-old bride worried the 'Good Luck Chuck' star would "outshine" her. Kelsi laughed, "We went for traditional vows - because to be perfectly honest, I had a feeling that Dane would totally outshine my speech."

"He has the best way with words, and I knew I wouldn't even be able to match up to his delivery. I also really just wanted to keep our more intimate vows private and to give him a handwritten letter the morning of."

After getting married, Dane said the couple are now looking forward to "building a life and home together and a family" of their own.

