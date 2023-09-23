Chrissy Teigen Initially Balked at Renewing Wedding Vows With John Legend

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Chrissy's Court' star initially didn't want the celebration of her tenth anniversary with husband to be a wedding vow renewal because she thought it was 'the kiss of death.'

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen was uncertain about renewing her wedding vows to husband John Legend. The 37-year-old model and singer John, 44, flew back to their wedding destination - Lake Como in Italy - over the weekend to tie the knot in celebration of their tenth anniversary, and it actually turned out to be "way more emotional" than the couple anticipated.

"It was really special. Way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good. And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was so f****** sweet and amazing," she told PEOPLE.

The pair hardly got a chance to see each other as they celebrated with loved ones. She said, "On those things, the person that you speak to the least is your husband. I'm like, I don't even remember him."

On why she had doubts about doing a renewal, she explained, "I didn't want it to be a vow renewal. I come from the world of Real Housewives and a vow renewal is the kiss of death, but I was like, 'Let's kiss it. Let's do it.' "

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star joked that whilst she'd love to repeatedly renew their vows every 10 years, her bank balance wouldn't approve. She quipped, "My business accountant says that I can do it every 25 years."

"But no, I would, but you want to make it special too. And I really don't like celebrations, whether it's my birthday or anything. But I do love gratitude and I love thanking the people that have been there for the past 17 years of our relationship. To me, that was everything."

The pair - who are parents to Luna Simone, seven, Miles Theodore, five, Esti Maxine, nine months, and Wren Alexander, two months - didn't splash out on gifts for each other to mark the milestone. She added, "It didn't even cross our minds."

"I mean, babies? I don't know. I come from the school of ... This is so terrible, which you probably live for when someone says, 'This is so terrible,' but I'm a girl and I believe that he is supposed to get things. But I will say, we didn't really get things. I don't need things at all."

