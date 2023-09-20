 

Cara Delevingne Fuming at Twitter/X Over Slow Response After Her Account Was Hacked

Cara Delevingne Fuming at Twitter/X Over Slow Response After Her Account Was Hacked
The 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' actress is furious at the way the social media formerly known as Twitter responded to her account being compromised.

AceShowbiz - Cara Delevingne has planned to delete her X account after the company's response to it being hacked. The 31-year-old actress and model has criticized the way the platform - which was formerly known as Twitter - dealt with her problem when her page was compromised.

"I was hacked a week ago and it took so long to be able to get back into my account. If you ever see anything about Mac books or trying to sell anything from this twitter, it is NOT REAL!!! Sorry guys! I sincerely apologize (sic)," she wrote in a series of posts on the site.

Cara added that she is "furious" over the impact of the hacking and the delay in getting access back, which meant "so many people got scammed." She continued, "I am so angry at twitter or whatever the f*** it's called now for taking so long to get my account back!! So many people got scammed and I am furious. I am going to delete my account so this never happens again."

However, Cara confirmed her fans will still be able to follow her on other social media platforms, including TikTok and Meta's Instagram and Threads. She said, "Still on instagram, threads and tik tok. Again, I am so sorry for this (sic)."

Meanwhile, Cara could be in line for a career change after directing the music video for Renee Rapp's debut single "Pretty Girls". Last month, it was reported she has decided she wants to challenge herself by moving on to feature films.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Cara has had a turbulent year but things are back on track now and she is throwing herself into work. She is always looking for a new challenge and likes to turn her hand to different things. Now she is keen to push herself as a director. Cara has spoken to loads of people in the industry for tips and has lots of ideas about projects as a director."

