 

Chrissy Teigen Admits She Can Never 'Give Enough' to Her Children

Chrissy Teigen Admits She Can Never 'Give Enough' to Her Children
Instagram
Celebrity

Noting that she didn't have the experience of growing up around babies, the cookbook author stresses the importance of giving her children 'the things they need but also support yourself so you don't go crazy.'

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen feels she can never "give enough" to her children. The 37-year-old model, who has Luna, seven, Miles, five, and Esti, seven months, with husband John Legend, as well as Wren, two months, who was born via a surrogate, admitted that she faces a constant struggle to find the ideal balance as a parent.

Chrissy, who has been married to John since 2013, told PEOPLE, "They're always going to ask for more, so it's important to give them the things they need but also support yourself so you don't go crazy. I didn't grow up around babies or children, so seeing my children experience a world with littles coming in, I see how that could be hard for them. So we try to do the best we can to make sure they feel fulfilled and happy and paid attention to and listened to. It can be a lot, it's a lot to give go yourself to little beings, but we sign up for it. We ask for it and we want to do it, and it's all okay."

  Editors' Pick

Chrissy and John welcomed Esti more than two years after she suffered a pregnancy loss with their son Jack. In 2022, John confessed that the pain of losing his son will never "completely go away."

The award-winning music star told the BBC, "That pain is never going to completely go away. You're never exactly the same after you lose someone." John and Chrissy leaned on their two youngest children as they tried to navigate their way through the heartbreak. He shared, "We just were able to hold each other through what was a very tough time."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Josh O'Connor Did This to Score a Date With Classmate FKA Twigs

Queen Latifah Opens Up About Being 'Sensitive' About Her Weight
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Enjoy Date Night at Drake's Concert

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Enjoy Date Night at Drake's Concert

Chrissy Teigen Overjoyed at 'Finally' Making Her Son Wren Cracking Smile

Chrissy Teigen Overjoyed at 'Finally' Making Her Son Wren Cracking Smile

Chrissy Teigen Gets Her First Colonoscopy to Check for Colon Cancer

Chrissy Teigen Gets Her First Colonoscopy to Check for Colon Cancer

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Surrogate Breaks Silence After Baby Boy Was Born

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Surrogate Breaks Silence After Baby Boy Was Born

Latest News
Jack Harlow Tries to Find Peace in 'Denver' Visuals
  • Aug 31, 2023

Jack Harlow Tries to Find Peace in 'Denver' Visuals

Queen Latifah Opens Up About Being 'Sensitive' About Her Weight
  • Aug 31, 2023

Queen Latifah Opens Up About Being 'Sensitive' About Her Weight

Chrissy Teigen Admits She Can Never 'Give Enough' to Her Children
  • Aug 31, 2023

Chrissy Teigen Admits She Can Never 'Give Enough' to Her Children

Josh O'Connor Did This to Score a Date With Classmate FKA Twigs
  • Aug 31, 2023

Josh O'Connor Did This to Score a Date With Classmate FKA Twigs

Trace Cyrus Insinuates His 'Famous Family' Hinders Him From Being 'More Successful'
  • Aug 31, 2023

Trace Cyrus Insinuates His 'Famous Family' Hinders Him From Being 'More Successful'

Kim Kardashian Indifferent to Kanye West's Recent Wardrobe Malfunction
  • Aug 31, 2023

Kim Kardashian Indifferent to Kanye West's Recent Wardrobe Malfunction

Most Read
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern

Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression