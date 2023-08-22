 

Wallis Day Raises Awareness About Kidney Disease After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Wallis Day Raises Awareness About Kidney Disease After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

Sharing several pictures from her hospital bed, the 28-year-old actress opens up on how she was 'quite unwell,' but is now 'fully recovered' and urges her followers to 'listen to our bodies.'

  • Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Sex/Life" star Wallis Day was hospitalized with a mystery illness. The 28-year-old actress has opened up on how she was "quite unwell," but is now "fully recovered," and she is keen to spread awareness.

Wallis shared several pictures from her hospital bed and wrote on Instagram, "Hey all, I know it's been a while, I wanted to acknowledge those of you who have reached out and those of you who've had questions over the last month - In a nutshell, I've been quite unwell but fully recovered now. I'm sharing this with my audience because whilst I want to be honest, I mainly feel the need to spread awareness and have added a couple of links in my bio. Above all, I've learnt the importance of how we need to listen to our bodies."

  Editors' Pick

While Wallis didn't clarify what put her in hospital, she shared a link to the website of Kidney Research U.K. on her Instagram bio. The charity is dedicated to kidney research in the U.K., and hopes to "stop kidney disease destroying lives."

Wallis also thanked the medical staff at the hospital who "brought [her] back to health." She added, "I would like to thank the doctors and nurses who brought me back to health, cared for me round the clock, turned tears into laughter and picked me up through some dark nights. You're all angels, thank you so much. It goes without saying how grateful I am to my loved ones who have been by my side through this entire time, I truly feel like the luckiest girl to have you around, I love you. And to you guys, thank you for reaching out, coming back online to your sweet messages etc brightens my day, thank you. I truly hope you are having a wonderful summer, I feel extremely thankful to be joining you again and ever grateful to my body for my health W x (sic)"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Suffers From 'Extreme Memory Loss' Since Mom's Death

Keke Palmer Feels 'Empowered' by Her 'Difficult' Breastfeeding Journey
Latest News
Wallis Day Raises Awareness About Kidney Disease After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness
  • Aug 22, 2023

Wallis Day Raises Awareness About Kidney Disease After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Suffers From 'Extreme Memory Loss' Since Mom's Death
  • Aug 22, 2023

Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Suffers From 'Extreme Memory Loss' Since Mom's Death

Noah Cyrus and Brother Braison Not Feuding With Mom Tish Despite Skipping Her Nuptials
  • Aug 22, 2023

Noah Cyrus and Brother Braison Not Feuding With Mom Tish Despite Skipping Her Nuptials

50 Cent Makes Fun of Nick Cannon for Having '12 Kids' With 'Many Women'
  • Aug 22, 2023

50 Cent Makes Fun of Nick Cannon for Having '12 Kids' With 'Many Women'

Bethenny Frankel's Lawyers Demand Bravo Fulfill Reality Stars' Rights to Discuss Mistreatment
  • Aug 22, 2023

Bethenny Frankel's Lawyers Demand Bravo Fulfill Reality Stars' Rights to Discuss Mistreatment

Pregnant Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Haunted in New Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'
  • Aug 22, 2023

Pregnant Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Haunted in New Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Most Read
Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein
Celebrity

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him

Chloe Bailey Gets Riled Up Over Sister Halle Pregnancy Rumors

Chloe Bailey Gets Riled Up Over Sister Halle Pregnancy Rumors