 

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert
Instagram
Music

The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker issues a warning to a concertgoer at his 'It's All a Blur' tour stop in San Francisco that they're lucky he's 'quick' enough to catch the book.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake's quick reflexes saved him from being hit in the face by a book while he was onstage. The rapper/singer was performing at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Friday night, August 18 when a member of the audience chucked a copy of Drake's own poetry book "Titles Ruin Everything" at him and it came very close to his head.

The star saved himself from injury by grabbing the book out of the air and then giving the fan a stern ticking off. He said, "You're lucky I'm quick. I would've had to beat your a** if that hit me in the face."

  Editors' Pick

It's the latest headline-grabbing moment from Drake's "It's All a Blur" tour with 21 Savage after the star previously gave away a $30,000 designer handbag to a woman in the front row of his gig in Los Angeles. During his performance at the Kia Forum venue on Wednesday, August 16, Drake studded the crowd by walking on stage holding a pink Hermes Birkin bag, which sells for around $30,000, and handing it over to a female fan declaring, "Drake ain't cheap." Video footage posted on TikTok showed him then adding, "Make sure she has security on the way out."

There was also controversy over a previous gift he handed over to a fan on the tour, a sweaty used towel, which sparked a tussle in the audience. During a previous show at the Kia Forum on August 12 , he wiped his face with a towel which he then chucked into the audience. It was caught by a female fan but a man close to her then started trying to wrestle it away from her in front of the stunned star.

Video footage of the incident posted on Instagram showed Drake looking concerned as he watched the tussle before telling the woman, "I'ma send someone up there." He also appears to try to confront the towel snatcher before being ushered away by his security team. Drake played four shows at the venue as part of his ongoing tour with 21 Savage and he is back in Los Angeles for two shows at the Crypto.com Arena on August 21 and 22.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cara Delevingne Keen to Becoming Film Director

Bella Hadid Goes Horseback Riding Again Following Treatment for Lyme Disease
Related Posts
'Ain't Cheap' Drake Gives Fan a Pink Birkin Bag at His Los Angeles Tour Stop

'Ain't Cheap' Drake Gives Fan a Pink Birkin Bag at His Los Angeles Tour Stop

Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors

Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors

Married Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake After Removing Their Viral Interview

Married Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake After Removing Their Viral Interview

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Latest News
Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert
  • Aug 21, 2023

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

Cara Delevingne Keen to Becoming Film Director
  • Aug 21, 2023

Cara Delevingne Keen to Becoming Film Director

Maya Jama and Stormzy Seen Hanging Out Backstage at His London Gig
  • Aug 21, 2023

Maya Jama and Stormzy Seen Hanging Out Backstage at His London Gig

Bella Hadid Goes Horseback Riding Again Following Treatment for Lyme Disease
  • Aug 21, 2023

Bella Hadid Goes Horseback Riding Again Following Treatment for Lyme Disease

Khloe Kardashian Shares Video of Her Children Having Fun in the Rain
  • Aug 21, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Shares Video of Her Children Having Fun in the Rain

Calvin Harris' Fiancee Vick Hope Throws Boozy Bachelorette Party
  • Aug 21, 2023

Calvin Harris' Fiancee Vick Hope Throws Boozy Bachelorette Party

Most Read
Billie Eilish Struggles to Accept That Her Voice 'Completely Changed' as She's Recording Third Album
Music

Billie Eilish Struggles to Accept That Her Voice 'Completely Changed' as She's Recording Third Album

King Harris Goes Off on Sexyy Red and DaBaby for Trying to Charge Him $50-100K for Features

King Harris Goes Off on Sexyy Red and DaBaby for Trying to Charge Him $50-100K for Features

Mick Fleetwood Hopes Concert Will Help Hawaii 'Heal' From Devastating Wildfires

Mick Fleetwood Hopes Concert Will Help Hawaii 'Heal' From Devastating Wildfires

Queen Ditch 'Fat Bottomed Girls' From Greatest Hits Album Due to 'Woke' Critics

Queen Ditch 'Fat Bottomed Girls' From Greatest Hits Album Due to 'Woke' Critics

Green Day Announce Details of 'Dookie' 30th Anniversary Album Reissue

Green Day Announce Details of 'Dookie' 30th Anniversary Album Reissue

Keith Richards Wants to Reunite With Tom Waits on New Music

Keith Richards Wants to Reunite With Tom Waits on New Music

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert