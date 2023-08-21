Cara Delevingne Keen to Becoming Film Director

Instagram Movie

The 31-year-old model and actress recently directed the video for Renee Rapp's debut single 'Pretty Girls', and she now wants to challenge herself by moving on to feature films.

AceShowbiz - Cara Delevingne wants to be a director. After the 31-year-old model and actress recently directed the video for Renee Rapp's debut single "Pretty Girls", she has decided she wants to challenge herself by moving on to feature films.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Cara has had a turbulent year but things are back on track now and she is throwing herself into work."

"She is always looking for a new challenge and likes to turn her hand to different things. Now she is keen to push herself as a director," the source added. "Cara has spoken to loads of people in the industry for tips and has lots of ideas about projects as a director."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Cara revealed she had spent time in rehab after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and her split with Ashley Benson caused her to spend time "wallowing, and partying." She told British Vogue, "I just had a complete existential crisis. All my sense of belonging, all my validation-my identity, everything-was so wrapped up in work."

"And when that was gone, I felt like I had no purpose. I just wasn't worth anything without work, and that was scary. Instead of taking the time to really learn something new or do something new, I got very wrapped up in misery, wallowing, and partying. It was a really sad time," she added. "If I was continuing to go down the road I was, I would either end up dead or, like, doing something really, really stupid."

Speaking about the shocking pictures of herself outside a Los Angeles airport in September 2022 after returning from the Burning Man music festival, she said, "I hadn't slept. I was not okay. It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, okay, I don't look well. You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for."

