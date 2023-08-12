Marvin Gaye's 18 Unheard Songs to Feature in Upcoming 'Let's Get It On' Reissue

Instagram Music

A new collection of Marvin Gaye's songs is scheduled to come out later this month via Motown to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his landmark 1973 album.

AceShowbiz - Marvin Gaye's landmark 1973 album, "Let's Get It On", will have 18 never-before-released songs for a 50th anniversary digital reissue. The collection is released August 25, via Motown and comprised of 33 bonus tracks.

Among the unreleased cuts are tracks recorded in 1974 for an album that never saw the light of day but was re-made in 1997 and became "Vulnerable". "What's Going On" arranger David Van De Pitte worked on some of the tracks.

What's more, the milestone will be marked with a special event at the GRAMMY Museum on August 23, featuring Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Jam, and the biographer of the tome "Divided Soul", David Ritz.

Gaye was shot dead by his father in 1984, just a day before his 45th birthday.

In 2021, Warner Bros. acquired the Marvin Gaye biopic "What's Going On". Allen Hughes will direct the film - which is expected to have a budget of more than $80 million - about the legendary soul singer, and he will produce the movie alongside Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, and Andrew Lazar.

Hughes told Deadline, "This is so personal for me. When I made my first film with my brother, we were fortunate to get 'What's Going On' into the trailer for 'Menace 2 Society', and it was a game changer in elevating the marketing of that film."

"Every film of mine but the period film 'From Hell' had some Marvin Gaye in it, and I've just always connected to him. He's the artist's artist, with this ethereal voice that just comes out of the heavens. "There have been plenty of great artists, and then Marvin, in his own lane."

"When you listen, in one measure you feel like you've read a novel. Such a rich inner life in that voice, heavenly but riddled with pain, the agony and ecstasy at the same time. When he gained his independence in the '70s, with that album 'What's Going On', then 'Trouble Man' and 'Let's Get It On', 'I Want You' and his final masterpiece 'Here, My Dear', when it comes to vocal orchestrations and the way he layered his voice, he's Mozart."

Gaye's songs will feature in the movie as his estate and Motown are part of the project. Hughes added, "You've heard of all these big-name directors that have tried for 35 years to consolidate these rights. This started with Dre, saying, 'Let's do this together,' and then Jimmy came on, and Andrew Lazar, and we worked with the estate, with Motown and some other things that needed to be tied down, and we got it done."

Gaye's widow Jan Gaye is an executive producer on the motion picture. The producers were at the time searching for an actor to play the music icon. Bosses were said to be eyeing a 2023 release date, but no further information is known at this time.

Gaye has a back catalogue of numerous hits, also including "Sexual Healing", "Ain't That Peculiar", "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)", and "I Heard It Through the Grapevine".

As well as showing how his music was a huge part of popular culture for decades, the film will also touch on the life of women who influenced his career, and his relationship with his father. It was initially revealed in 2018 that Dre was making a movie about Gaye, following a string of failed attempts by others to bring his life story to the big screen.

Gaye's family confirmed just days later that talks were underway with the rapper. His son Marvin Gaye III said at the time, "I love and highly respect Dr. Dre, and we are currently in talks about his participation in the film."

