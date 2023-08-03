 

Motorhead Lemmy's Ashes Scattered at Metal Music Festival

Some of the cremated remains of Motorhead's late member have been spread at Wacken Open Air Festival as part of a tribute to remember the rocker who died in 2015.

AceShowbiz - Some of Motorhead legend Lemmy's ashes have been spread at Germany's Wacken Open Air Festival. As part of the metal festival's "Lemmy Forever" memorial remembering the late music legend - who passed away on December 28, 2015, aged 70, just two days after he was diagnosed with cancer - his cremated remains has been scattered across the grounds of the festival in the village in Schleswig-Holstein, where the "Ace of Spades" rockers played countless times, so he'll always be there in spirit.

"Lemmy coming back to Wacken is an enormous honour for us - words can hardly express how enormous. We will create a place of remembrance for him that does justice to his significance for an entire genre and beyond. There has always been a special connection between Motörhead and Wacken Open Air; hardly any band has played here more often. The fact that his journey also ends here will forever hold a special meaning," the festival's co-organiser Thomas Jensen said.

The group's manager Todd Singerman added, "Wacken was one of Lemmy's dearest homes and we're delighted he has a place here forever. He was a man of the people, and as such, he 'lived' in many places worldwide. It's our aim to allow him to rest permanently in all his 'homes' globally and allow his fans worldwide to have a place close to them where they can both pay respects and celebrate his enormous continuing legacy and influence."

Lemmy's surviving bandmates Phil Campbell, 62, and Mikkey Dee, 59, are leading a series of tributes to the former Hawkwind rocker at the long-running festival - which is one of the biggest in the world.

The "Overkill" rocker's ashes have already been used to create tattoos for Motorhead's tour manager and production assistant. It was the musician's request before his death for his remains to be placed inside bullets and sent to his loved ones.

And in 2021, crew members Eddie Rocha and Emma Cederblad shared a video of them getting the permanent tribute to their late friend. The clip began with the caption, "Some of Lemmy's ashes were shared with family and close friends."

The bullet was then shown before the powdery residue was seen being slipped into ink to create a portrait of the musician for Eddie's leg and the band's iconic spade emblem for Emma.

Former MTV "Headbangers Ball" host Riki Rachtman was the first to share the golden bullet he received engraved with Lemmy's name earlier that year. He captioned his Twitter post, "Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets and handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet and was literally brought to tears Thank you @myMotorhead."

