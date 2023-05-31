 

Rebecca Ferguson Lands Role in 'Best Served Cold'

The 'Mission: Impossible' actress has boarded the upcoming movie adapted from Joe Abercrombie's best-selling book with 'Deadpool' helmer Tim Miller as a director.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rebecca Ferguson is in negotiations to star in "Best Served Cold". The 39-year-old actress will join the cast of the new film based on the best-selling book of the same name by Joe Abercrombie with "Deadpool" helmer Tim Miller set to direct.

"Best Served Cold" was originally published in 2009 as part of Abercrombie's "First Law World" series and tells the story of mercenary Monza Murcatto (Ferguson), the betrayal that ostracises her and her quest for revenge that changes a nation forever.

Abercrombie has adapted his story for the big screen and serves as a producer on the flick. Others involved on the production side include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance.

Rebecca stars in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise as MI6 agent Ilsa Faust but doesn't want her alter ego to have a standalone spin-off project as she feels the team dynamic makes the series successful.

  Editors' Pick

The Swedish actress - who will return for the conclusion to the franchise in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" and "Part Two" - told ComicBook.com, "When I started 'Mission', I fell in love with Ilsa so much. I thought, 'Yeah, f*** yeah she'd have a spin-off.' "

"And then gradually, I don't know if I became humble or if I realised it has nothing to do with Ilsa, it actually is a team thing, it is Ilsa and Ethan and (Simon Pegg's) Benji and - I was gonna say Ving (Rhames) - all of the characters together that makes it so good."

However, the "Dune" actress does believe that a spin-off project could be successful if it is developed by the team behind "Mission: Impossible" - including lead star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie.

The Swedish star said, "The idea of Ilsa alone - it would always work, you would need Chris McQuarrie and you would need Tom to produce it. Maybe Tom's Ethan (Hunt) can dip in and out, he can be a guest star in my show."

