 

Sydney Sweeney Approaches Every Role by Building 'Character Books' for 'Their Entire Life'

Sydney Sweeney Approaches Every Role by Building 'Character Books' for 'Their Entire Life'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'White Lotus' actress opens up how she approaches every character she plays on screen in a similar manner by building 'their entire life' from the day they're born.

  • May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney created "character books" for every character she plays listing their possible memories, relationships, and failures. The 25-year-old actress stars as Reality Winner, a former translator for the NSA (National Security Council) who was hailed for leaking information, in drama film "Reality" and, though she was portraying a real person in the film - which is based on the genuine transcripts of her FBI interrogation, she tackled the project in the same way as anything else she works on.

"I approach all my characters in a very similar manner, where I build these character books for them. I build their entire life from the day they're born to the first page of the script," she told Big Issue magazine.

  Editors' Pick

"Their memories, a timeline of their life, relationships. I did that for Reality as well, because I look at all my characters as real people that lie in a TV screen. I just had someone to actually bounce off of for her timeline and memories."

But Sydney admitted it was meeting the real Reality that truly unlocked the project for her. She said, "When I first read it, I felt like I was in this box. I was trying to figure out how to find the freedom within it, because I'm usually very free with my dialogue and characters."

"And then after I actually spoke with Reality, I went back and reread it and I saw so much of her in it. It just flowed and rolled off my tongue so much easier. I saw her humour, I saw where she was trying to completely redirect a conversation. It completely switched in my mind."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Leona Lewis 'So Drained and Tired' She Needed Therapy During Early Motherhood
Related Posts
Sydney Sweeney Hopes for Cassie to Stay 'Crazy' for a Bit Longer in 'Euphoria'

Sydney Sweeney Hopes for Cassie to Stay 'Crazy' for a Bit Longer in 'Euphoria'

Sydney Sweeney Enjoys Date Night With Fiance Jonathan Davino Amid Glen Powell Dating Rumors

Sydney Sweeney Enjoys Date Night With Fiance Jonathan Davino Amid Glen Powell Dating Rumors

Sydney Sweeney Ditches Engagement Ring as Fiance Packs His Bags Amid Glen Powell Cheating Rumors

Sydney Sweeney Ditches Engagement Ring as Fiance Packs His Bags Amid Glen Powell Cheating Rumors

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Get Flirty at CinemaCon Amid Cheating Rumors

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Get Flirty at CinemaCon Amid Cheating Rumors

Latest News
'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'
  • May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland