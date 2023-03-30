 

Taylor Swift Thrills Young Fan as She Returns the Girl's Letter With Her Autograph

Taylor Swift Thrills Young Fan as She Returns the Girl's Letter With Her Autograph
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'All Too Well' singer has surprised a little girl who penned a heartwarming letter for her by signing the note and returning it to the girl during one of her tour stops.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift delighted a young fan when she signed a letter the little girl had written to her. The 33-year-old pop megastar is currently hitting the road with her mammoth "Eras" stadium tour and concertgoer Gina Lanzino revealed that her seven-year-old daughter had written a letter to the "Love Story" hitmaker and passed it to an usher in the hopes of getting it to Taylor, but was doubtful that it would be a possibility.

"Okay, quick little story time. Me and my daughter went to the 'Eras' tour, I got the t-shirt. My daughter is seven years old. So she writes this letter, it says 'Dear Taylor, I'm your biggest fan. My favorite colour is… what's yours?' She drew a little picture and she says, 'I'm gonna bring this to the show and make sure that Taylor gets this letter. I was kinda like, 'I don't really think that's going to happen, but let's try,' " Gina said in a video posted to TikTok.

"So she brought the letter and as soon as we got into the stadium, there was a guy standing there in a suit, probably just an usher. She says to him, 'Hey, I have this letter for Taylor. Can you make sure it gets to her?' He kinda chuckled, and we smiled and he said, 'I'll see what I can do, I'll try really hard.' And she was happy with that, and I figured that would be the last we would hear of this letter."

  Editors' Pick

Gina went on to reveal that halfway through the concert, four men in suits who appeared to be part of the tour's team arrived at their section in the stadium looking for the little girl because Taylor had signed the letter herself and wanted to give it back to Bella.

Gina added, "We were about halfway through the show when some people came to our box and they were asking for Bella. I had actually forgot about the letter by that time, and I said, 'That's my daughter, what's going on?' And they say, 'We wanted to give this to you,' and it was the letter Bella gave to Taylor and she [Taylor] signed it."

"She [Bella] did write her section number on the back, but I really didn't ever in a million years think that this was going to get returned to her. They filmed my daughter getting the letter back because they wanted to pass it back to Taylor! It was just super awesome that Taylor took the time to do that in her crazy busy night."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicolas Cage Shuts Down 'Renfield' Director's Claim That He Went Method Acting to Play Dracula

Priyanka Chopra Felt Like She Gave Herself 'the Best Gift' When She Froze Her Eggs
Related Posts
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Wins Big With Five Nods, Harry Styles Bags Top Award

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Wins Big With Five Nods, Harry Styles Bags Top Award

Taylor Swift Praises Lana Del Rey's New Album Onstage During 'Eras Tour' Las Vegas Show

Taylor Swift Praises Lana Del Rey's New Album Onstage During 'Eras Tour' Las Vegas Show

Taylor Swift Applauded for Donating to Food Banks Along the Route of Her 'Eras' Tour

Taylor Swift Applauded for Donating to Food Banks Along the Route of Her 'Eras' Tour

This Is How Taylor Swift's Longtime Beau Joe Alwyn Supports Her During 'Eras Tour'

This Is How Taylor Swift's Longtime Beau Joe Alwyn Supports Her During 'Eras Tour'

Latest News
Priyanka Chopra Felt Like She Gave Herself 'the Best Gift' When She Froze Her Eggs
  • Mar 30, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Felt Like She Gave Herself 'the Best Gift' When She Froze Her Eggs

Blueface Speaks Up After Chrisean Rock Gets Caught Smoking Weed While Pregnant
  • Mar 30, 2023

Blueface Speaks Up After Chrisean Rock Gets Caught Smoking Weed While Pregnant

Taylor Swift Thrills Young Fan as She Returns the Girl's Letter With Her Autograph
  • Mar 30, 2023

Taylor Swift Thrills Young Fan as She Returns the Girl's Letter With Her Autograph

Nicolas Cage Shuts Down 'Renfield' Director's Claim That He Went Method Acting to Play Dracula
  • Mar 30, 2023

Nicolas Cage Shuts Down 'Renfield' Director's Claim That He Went Method Acting to Play Dracula

Claudia Jordan Shares Advice to Jonathan Majors After His Domestic Violence Arrest
  • Mar 30, 2023

Claudia Jordan Shares Advice to Jonathan Majors After His Domestic Violence Arrest

Eddie Murphy to Find Himself Mixed Up in Heist Attempt in New Comedy 'The Pick Up'
  • Mar 30, 2023

Eddie Murphy to Find Himself Mixed Up in Heist Attempt in New Comedy 'The Pick Up'

Most Read
6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online
Celebrity

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Men for 'Thinking With Their D****'

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Men for 'Thinking With Their D****'

Kourtney Kardashian Sassily Responds to Being Called 'Disgusting' Over Bathroom Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Sassily Responds to Being Called 'Disgusting' Over Bathroom Pic