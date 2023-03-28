 

Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt Join 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel

Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt Join 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel
Movie

A series of stars have been added to the ensemble of the upcoming 'Ghostbusters' movie that include Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, and Ernie Hudson.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt are confirmed to be among the new cast members for the new "Ghostbusters" movie. The duo join the ensemble for the untitled sequel to the 2021 film "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" alongside comedian James Acaster and Emily Alyn Lind.

Stars from the last film, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, and Ernie Hudson, are all returning. Gil Kenan is sitting behind the lens while Jason Reitman, who directed the previous picture, is moving into a writer-producer role alongside co-writer Kenan and Jason Blumenfeld.

Little is known about the sequel but sources say that the plan is to return to New York City and the firehouse made famous in the original "Ghostbusters" movies. It is set to be released in December.

  Editors' Pick

Kenan said about directing the movie, "It's an absolute honour to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga. I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a 'Ghostbusters' film."

Jason - the son of the late "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman – added, "A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1, and together we made 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side."

"It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jonathan Majors' Army Ads Pulled Following Arrest for Alleged Assault

Rihanna's Driver Falls Victim to Car Thieves Outside Her House
Related Posts
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel Set to Hit Theaters in December 2023

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel Set to Hit Theaters in December 2023

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Scares Off 'Eternals' From Top Spot on Box Office

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Scares Off 'Eternals' From Top Spot on Box Office

Sigourney Weaver: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Is Glorious Movie That Will Surprise Everyone

Sigourney Weaver: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Is Glorious Movie That Will Surprise Everyone

Fourth 'Ghostbusters' Movie Already In the Works as Third Film Pushed Back to 2021

Fourth 'Ghostbusters' Movie Already In the Works as Third Film Pushed Back to 2021

Latest News
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Daughter Is Named After Tourist Destination
  • Mar 28, 2023

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Daughter Is Named After Tourist Destination

Rihanna's Driver Falls Victim to Car Thieves Outside Her House
  • Mar 28, 2023

Rihanna's Driver Falls Victim to Car Thieves Outside Her House

Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt Join 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel
  • Mar 28, 2023

Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt Join 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel

Jonathan Majors' Army Ads Pulled Following Arrest for Alleged Assault
  • Mar 28, 2023

Jonathan Majors' Army Ads Pulled Following Arrest for Alleged Assault

Blac Chyna Gets Rid of 'Demonic' Tattoo to Remove All of Her 'Negative Energy'
  • Mar 28, 2023

Blac Chyna Gets Rid of 'Demonic' Tattoo to Remove All of Her 'Negative Energy'

Angelina Jolie Enjoys Three-Hour Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild
  • Mar 28, 2023

Angelina Jolie Enjoys Three-Hour Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Most Read
Lenny Kravitz Shocked as Many Still Call Him by 'Hunger Games' Character Decade After Film's Release
Movie

Lenny Kravitz Shocked as Many Still Call Him by 'Hunger Games' Character Decade After Film's Release

Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'

Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'

Jonathan Majors Accused of Taking Dangerous Steroid on 'Creed 3' Set After Domestic Violence Arrest

Jonathan Majors Accused of Taking Dangerous Steroid on 'Creed 3' Set After Domestic Violence Arrest

Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script

Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script

'Joker 2': Lady GaGa Seen in Harley Quinn's Costume for the First Time on Set

'Joker 2': Lady GaGa Seen in Harley Quinn's Costume for the First Time on Set

Ariana Grande Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Looks From 'Wicked' Set With Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Looks From 'Wicked' Set With Cynthia Erivo

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Shatters Franchise Record as It Debuts Atop Box Office

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Shatters Franchise Record as It Debuts Atop Box Office

Keanu Reeves Says 'Shotgun' Is 'Awesome' After Filming 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves Says 'Shotgun' Is 'Awesome' After Filming 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Nicolas Cage Accidentally Drank His Own Blood as Dracula in 'Renfield'

Nicolas Cage Accidentally Drank His Own Blood as Dracula in 'Renfield'