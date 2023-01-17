Kerry Katona Bawls Her Eyes Out After Doctors Call Off Her Plastic Surgery and Eyelid Lift

Instagram Celebrity

The Atomic Kitten alum couldn't help but crying her eyes out after a scheduled corrective surgery on her stomach and an eyelid lift operation were recently canceled.

Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kerry Katona is devastated after her stomach operation was cancelled. Having cleared her schedule for a month in order to recover from the corrective surgery on her abdomen, the 42-year-old star - who has Molly, 21, Lilly, 19, Heidi, 15, Max, 14, and eight-year-old DJ from previous relationships - was left "crying [her] eyes out" after doctors declared the procedure as well as an eyelid lift couldn't go ahead because she had recently been treated for an illness.

"I was preparing to have corrective surgery on my stomach, as well as an eyelid lift, but sadly my operation was cancelled. I have booked the whole of January off around this surgery but, as you all know, I was really poorly over Christmas," she wrote in her column for new! magazine.

"The doctor saw on my notes that I'd been on antibiotics and, because of that, I couldn't go under as they have to be 100% sure I'll be OK. I was crying my eyes out - I'm at home, I've cancelled all my work for weeks. But fair play to them for thinking about my health first. I'm grateful for that."

The former Atomic Kitten singer is now concerned about finding a new date for the operation because of her workload. She added, "I'm gutted though because I prepared myself. I'll be going for an X-ray and blood tests soon to make sure I'm OK to go ahead with the procedures. The problem is my workload, so I'll have to work around that too and figure out a new date."

Kerry doesn't see any problem with having cosmetic surgery, especially now she's in her 40s. She wrote, "As soon as I hit 40, my whole body completely changed and I find it so much harder to shift weight. I've had my babies and I don't plan on having anymore, so why not have a few tweaks?"

You can share this post!