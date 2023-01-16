 

Prince Harry Left Embarrassed After Awkward First Date With Cressida Bonas

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex recalls his first date with British actress Cressida Bonas after he was introduced to her by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry claims Princess Eugenie sighed in despair after he ended his first date with Cressida Bonas by awkwardly leaning in for a kiss. The Duke of Sussex, 38, reveals he was set up by his royal cousin on the night out with actress Cressida, 33, whom he went on to date between 2012 and 2014.

Harry said in his memoir "Spare" the date was "painfully awkward" as he had leaned in to kiss Cressida, but his "aim was off" and it ended up as a "graze," according to the Sunday Mirror on January 15, 2023.

He said in the ghostwritten autobiography he called Eugenie the following day to talk about his embarrassment, but fond Cressida had beaten him to it. Harry added, "Disencouraged, I told her the date had gone well but the ending had left something to be desired. She didn't disagree. She'd already spoken to Cressida. She sighed. Awkward."

Harry also used the book to tell how he split from with Cressida - the daughter of 1960s "It girl" Lady Mary Gaye Curzon, whose father was the 6th Earl Howe, and Jeffrey Bonas, her mum's third husband who owns a fabric company called MacCulloch and Wallis - at a friend's house as she did not want to deal with the strains linked to life in the royal family.

Mail Online said on Sunday, January 15, 2023 it had been reported Prince William's wife Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge, was said to be helping Cressida handle the spotlight of life in the royals.

But the actress shrugged off such rumours as "noise," adding in an interview, "All that stuff is not real. It's really important to remember that all it is noise, noise that can be very loud at times."

Cressida is still friendly with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and attended Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, before she married Harry Wentworth-Stanley, 33, in 2020, with whom she had a baby in November 2022 after IVF treatment.

