Chrisean Rock Clarifies Rumors She Hit Blueface With Hennessy Bottle

In a clip taken from a new episode of their Zeus show 'Crazy in Love', Blueface can be seen looking dejected while having his head injured as Chrisean tries to treat the wound.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock and Blueface once again made headlines after a clip from their Zeus show "Blueface and Chrisean: Crazy in Love" went around. The video, which was taken from the latest episode of the show, featured Blueface's injured head after his girlfriend allegedly hit him with a Hennessy bottle.

Catching wind of the speculations, Chrisean was quick to set the record straight. Denying that she hit him with a Hennessy bottle, the TV star wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, January 11, "It was a glass cup stop trynna play me cuz if I hit him with a henny bottle dat boy wouldn't be alive….."

In the said video, Chrisean was seen trying to look at Blueface's large gash on his head after she allegedly hit him with a Hennessy bottle. She tried to comfort him while treating the wound. "I'm getting the glass out," Chrisean told the "Thotiana" rapper.

He later said, "You can't just rip it like that," to which Chrisean responded, "I'm not ripping it... I'm getting it out." She continued, "I'm 'bout to go and get a vacuum. But I didn't want to be that rough." As for Blueface, he looked dejected while not saying much.

  Editors' Pick

Upon watching the video, social media users commented on their "toxic" relationship. "This is actually so sad. Neither one of them are ever in the right. Their both wrong and toxicity is not cute. He looks so drained and I'm sure she is too," one fan said.

"It's the fact that she hit him with the bottle and he trusts her to even touch it or whatever tf she trynna do. They both TOXIC cause if someone hit me in the head they ain't getting close to me tf," one other commented. "She casted a spell on him. How tf does he still stays in this r/s," another fan wrote.

Some others didn't think that Chrisean's clarification made things less dangerous. "Any type of glass being thrown is dangerous af….," a user pointed out. Blasting the couple, one person said, "I'm disgusted by their behavior. There is no justification for this violence."

There were also people who slammed Zeus for promoting domestic violence on TV. "This is not funny and should not be aired on tv. This society is sick!" one person fumed. Another fan demanded, "Shut zues down immediately! Enough is enough !!!"

