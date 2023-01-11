 

El DeBarge Taken Into Police Custody on Drug And Weapon Charges

El DeBarge Taken Into Police Custody on Drug And Weapon Charges
The 61-year-old was arrested on Sunday, January 8 after was initially questioned by cops at a Burbank gas station for expired tags.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - El DeBarge had trouble with the law just less than two weeks after entering 2023. It was reported that the "Who's Holding Donna Now?" hitmaker has been taken into police custody on drugs and weapons charges.

According to TMZ, the 61-year-old was arrested on Sunday, January 8 t 3:40 A.M. He was initially questioned by cops at a Burbank gas station for expired tags, but officers decided to do a full vehicle search after they spotted a metal baton inside his car.

Police allegedly found pepper spray and suspected narcotics, which were believed to be heroin. They also learned that DeBarge didn't have a valid driver's license. The musician was then arrested and booked on several charges, including possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Per Complex's report, DeBarge posted a $25,000 bond. The crooner, best known as the lead singer of the troubled 1970s and 80s family group DeBarge, is scheduled to make a court appearance later in March.

DeBarge is no stranger to addiction and legal struggles. Back in 2018, he was charged with felony vandalism after allegedly destroying a man's windshield with a wrench following an argument. In addition, he had been arrested in 2006 and 2012 in instances related to drug possession.

DeBarge's arrest came around one week after he expressed his joy for being included in Rolling Stone's "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. Sharing a screenshot of the article on Instagram, he gushed, "It's an incredible honor to be included with so many of my heroes on the @RollingStone list of the 200 Greatest Singers of all Time."

"I give all glory to my Heavenly Father who created all things," the Detroit-born artist further raved. "And God really blessed me to have a devoted Fam like you all are to me."

