Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Criminal Minds' alum first announces that he's soon going to be a first-time father on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' before revealing the baby's sex in an Instagram video.

Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - It's better late than never. At 52 years old, Shemar Moore is finally going to experience fatherhood for the first time as he's currently expecting his first child. The actor first shared the news in Monday, January 9 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show".

"Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy," he announced on the talk show. "I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kinda thing. God had my back. Things lined up," he gushingly added about being a first-time father at a quite late age. "It's going to be the best part of [my life]. My life is pretty grand but I know that ... once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

The baby is due on the third anniversary of his late mom Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore's death. "I'm sorry she can't be here," he said of the woman he's called his "mother, best friend and partner in crime." He said this child will make "one of her dreams come true."

While Shemar didn't talk about the mother of his unborn baby on the talk show, he spilled more details of the baby and revealed his baby mama in an Instagram post he shared after the interview aired. In the clip, he showed the baby gender reveal party which he threw with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

"Today is the day. You know your boy's got butterflies," the "S.W.A.T." star began the video. "Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf**king Moore…is going to find out if he's going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy."

During the party, a helicopter was flying, spreading pink smoke that confirmed Shemar and Jesiree are expecting a baby girl. "I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy like [Moore] says 10 fingers, 10 toes," the pregnant actress told the camera. "I'm just so excited for this portion of our life together, and it's going to be amazing."

Shemar said that while he wished it had happened while his late mother was still alive, she's still "apart of all of this." He added in the caption, "Mama's smiling from Heaven … Miracles happen ... Here comes the BEST part of my life."

While the baby girl will be the first for Shemar, Jesiree is already a mother of two. She has two children, Kaiden, 16, and Charli, 5, from previous relationships. She shares her daughter with actor Stephen Bishop.

You can share this post!