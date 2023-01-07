 

Cate Blanchett Pleads for Viola Davis Collaboration, Hopes Davis' 'Magic Wisdom' Rubs Off on Her

Cate Blanchett Pleads for Viola Davis Collaboration, Hopes Davis' 'Magic Wisdom' Rubs Off on Her
YouTube/CBS
Movie

The 'Tar' actress lavishes praise on the 'How to Get Away with Murder' star when presenting her with Chairman's Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cate Blanchett is desperate to work with Viola Davis. Such a huge fan of the 57-year-old star, the 53-year-old actress begs to "audition for the role of co-star or supporting actress or personal assistant to Ms. Davis in any project she has."

"There's some actors that you aspire to be, there's some actors that you aspire to know, and some that you want to work with and learn from, hoping that some of the magic wisdom and stardust will rub off on you. Viola Davis is all three," Cate said at the Palm Springs Film Festival as she presented Viola with the Chairman's Award.

  Editors' Pick

"Make no mistake, this is actually not a speech, it's kind of an audition because I'm auditioning tonight for the role of co-star or supporting actress or personal assistant to Ms. Davis in any project she has. I'm Australian; I make a really good little coffee and, actually, I know how she takes it. It's a black decaf, little bit of oat milk and a dash of cinnamon. I think I'm in."

However, Cate admitted she hasn't yet got a project for them to work on together. She said, "I don't have an idea but I just want to work with you. I'm selfish. I want some of Viola's emotional power. I want some of her stardust, her effortless technical mastery and her constant access to the flaws that makes her characters so painfully human."

"I want some of her dignity, her grace, her old soul depth. And I want to look as fabulous as she looks in red on the red carpet. I want her deep throated, sometimes joyous, but always knowing, laugh. I want some of her sass. I want some of her ass. I just want some all of this to rub off on me, and I know I'm not alone. I know I'm joining a really, really long line, but I'm dogged and I'll wait. It's kind of creepy, but I will wait."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House
Related Posts
Cate Blanchett Thinks Making Movies Outside Cancel Culture, BLM or MeToo Is Impossible Now

Cate Blanchett Thinks Making Movies Outside Cancel Culture, BLM or MeToo Is Impossible Now

Cate Blanchett Recalls 'Brutal' Treatment by a Director in Rehearsal Room

Cate Blanchett Recalls 'Brutal' Treatment by a Director in Rehearsal Room

Cate Blanchett Deems Elon Musk's Bid to Make Twitter a 'Free Speech' Zone 'Very Dangerous'

Cate Blanchett Deems Elon Musk's Bid to Make Twitter a 'Free Speech' Zone 'Very Dangerous'

Cate Blanchett's Children 'Have No Idea' About Her Fame

Cate Blanchett's Children 'Have No Idea' About Her Fame

Latest News
Louis Tomlinson Calls It Quits With Eleanor Calder Despite Hinting at Wedding Plan
  • Jan 07, 2023

Louis Tomlinson Calls It Quits With Eleanor Calder Despite Hinting at Wedding Plan

Don Lemon Criticizes Prince Harry for Detailing Argument With Prince William
  • Jan 07, 2023

Don Lemon Criticizes Prince Harry for Detailing Argument With Prince William

D.L. Hughley Likens Kanye West to Lucifer
  • Jan 07, 2023

D.L. Hughley Likens Kanye West to Lucifer

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House
  • Jan 07, 2023

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Respect' Each Other Amid Rumors He's Dating Victoria Lamas
  • Jan 07, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Respect' Each Other Amid Rumors He's Dating Victoria Lamas

Cate Blanchett Pleads for Viola Davis Collaboration, Hopes Davis' 'Magic Wisdom' Rubs Off on Her
  • Jan 07, 2023

Cate Blanchett Pleads for Viola Davis Collaboration, Hopes Davis' 'Magic Wisdom' Rubs Off on Her

Most Read
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'
Movie

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'

Ana de Armas Battered and Bruised After Filming Fight Scenes With Keanu Reeves for 'Ballerina'

Ana de Armas Battered and Bruised After Filming Fight Scenes With Keanu Reeves for 'Ballerina'

'Them!', One of the First Monster Movies, Gets Remake

'Them!', One of the First Monster Movies, Gets Remake

'Batgirl' Directors Not Ruling Out Working With WB Again After Their Superhero Film Is Axed

'Batgirl' Directors Not Ruling Out Working With WB Again After Their Superhero Film Is Axed

Jack Black Confirms Plans for Sequels to 'School of Rock' and 'Tenacious D'

Jack Black Confirms Plans for Sequels to 'School of Rock' and 'Tenacious D'

Dwayne Johnson Retreats to the Woods and Embraces Failure After 'Black Adam' Flopped

Dwayne Johnson Retreats to the Woods and Embraces Failure After 'Black Adam' Flopped

'Gladiator' Sequel Expected to Start Filming in May

'Gladiator' Sequel Expected to Start Filming in May

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months

Cate Blanchett's 'Tar' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Putting an End to 'Dark Days' for Cinema

Cate Blanchett's 'Tar' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Putting an End to 'Dark Days' for Cinema