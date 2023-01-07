 

Harry Believes Princess Diana Would Know What Steps to Take to Mend His Relationship With William

Harry Believes Princess Diana Would Know What Steps to Take to Mend His Relationship With William
During an interview on 'Good Morning America', the Duke of Sussex shares his thoughts on how his late mother would view his estranged relationship with older brother, Prince of Wales.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry believes the late Princess Diana would be "sad" about his rift with brother Prince William. The 38-year-old royal - who was 12 years old when his mother died in a car crash in 1997 - has told all about the divisions in his relationship with his older sibling in both his new memoir "Spare" and Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and, while he believes Diana would be unhappy about the situation, he also feels she would know what steps would need to be taken to repair their relationship.

"I think she would be sad. I think she'd be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship," he said in a clip from his upcoming interview on "Good Morning America" - which will air on 9 January.

The Duke of Sussex - who has children Archie, three, and Lili, 19 months, with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - also claimed he has "felt the presence" of his late mother frequently since stepping down from royal duties almost three years ago. He added, "I have felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30."

  Editors' Pick

In "Spare", Harry revealed he turned to a woman who "claimed to have powers" in a bid to connect with Diana. He recalled being told, "You're living the life she couldn't. You're living the life she wanted for you."

In the book, Harry doesn't refer to the woman as a psychic or a medium. But he recalled turning to her after she was recommended to him by trusted friends. He said, "The minute we sat down together, I felt an energy around her."

During their meeting, she told Harry, "Your mother is with you." The prince replied, "I know. I've felt that of late." Harry also recalled his neck becoming warm and his eyes watering during their conversation, which included being told that his mother knew he was "looking for clarity" and that she "feels your confusion."

