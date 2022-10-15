Sydney Sweeney 'Highly Sexualized' at School Because of Her Boobs

Elle Magazine/Sharif Hamza Celebrity

In a new interview, the Cassie Howard of 'Euphoria' explains going through a similar experience in real life makes her able to easily relate to her television character.

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney was seen as a sexual object at school. The 25-year-old actress understands what her "Euphoria" character Cassie Howard was going through because not only has she had similar experiences in the past but she also still gets similar comments from members of the public now.

"I was highly sexualised in high school because I had boobs. It's kind of funny, What was being said about Cassie in 'Euphoria', the public then decided to do to me in real life," she told Elle magazine's Women in Hollywood issue. "Which I thought was so crazy, because we were trying to show a character who was so hypersexualized, and what could have been the cause and effects for her. And they just continue to do it."

Sydney will speak up if she's asked to be involved in a sex scene that she doesn't think is true to her character, but she is happy to film the intimate moments if they are "important" for the development of her character.

She explained, "I've always said that if it's important for the character in the story line and what they are going through, then my job is to bring this character to life. I'm not gonna do a disservice to my character and take away from a moment that might change and sculpt who she is later on."

"That's how I've always looked at it. So if there is a scene and a project that doesn't make sense, and it feels like it's just thrown in, then I might say something."

The actress is thankful for the presence of intimacy coordinators as standard now. She added, "We are in such a great time right now in the industry where we have intimacy coordinators, and I've always felt comfortable with mine. They're very collaborative and very supportive. I think it's important for every set to have one."

"The White Lotus" star - who is rumoured to be engaged to 37-year-old businessman Jonathan Davino - is looking forward to starting a family of her own. She said, "Ever since I was little, I've always wanted to be a mom, and I love kids. I love their imaginations and think they're a beautiful source of light. And I think that it's the most normalcy that I'll be able to achieve in my lifetime."