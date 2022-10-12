 

Kaley Cuoco Expecting Baby Girl With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco Expecting Baby Girl With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Instagram
Celebrity

The 36-year-old 'Big Bang Theory' actress has taken to her Instagram account to confirm that she's expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend.

  • Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kaley Cuoco is pregnant. Making use of her Instagram account, the 36-year-old actress has confirmed that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

Alongside a photo of herself and Tom holding up a slice of cake, Kaley wrote on Instagram, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 [heart emoji] beyond blessed and over the moon. I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!! (sic)". The actress, who is best known for playing Penny on "The Big Bang Theory", posted some shots of her positive pregnancy tests and her growing baby bump, too.

Tom has also announced the news on his own Instagram account. The actor, who plays Ben Davis in "Ozark", wrote on the photo-sharing platform, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. [ribbon emojis] Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco [heart and prayer emojis] (sic)".

  See also...

The loved-up couple were first linked in May, and Kaley took to social media in July to post a birthday tribute to her boyfriend. The actress, who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook, wrote on Instagram at the time, "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born [heart and cake emojis] I love you!! @tommypelphrey. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kaley recently revealed that she had to keep her relationship with Johnny Galecki a secret. The actress started dating her "Big Bang Theory" co-star around the same time that their on-screen relationship turned romantic.

She said, "When we were dating, Johnny was very worried about ruining the fans' outlook on Leonard and Penny, because they weren't even dating yet at that point in the series. He was so cerebral, and I'm like, 'What?! Who f****** ' cares?! They're gonna be fine!'"

You can share this post!

Ex-NBA Star Ben Gordon Charged With Assault for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son at Airport

Blake Shelton Announces He'll 'Step Away' From 'The Voice' After Season 23
Related Posts
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Worried Their Real-Life Romance Would 'Ruin' Things for Fans

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Worried Their Real-Life Romance Would 'Ruin' Things for Fans

Kaley Cuoco Jokingly Mocks Pete Davidson's Red Carpet Look

Kaley Cuoco Jokingly Mocks Pete Davidson's Red Carpet Look

Kaley Cuoco Had 'Stress Rash' and 'Could Barely Walk' Following Karl Cook Separation

Kaley Cuoco Had 'Stress Rash' and 'Could Barely Walk' Following Karl Cook Separation

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Finalize Divorce Nearly One Year After Separation

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Finalize Divorce Nearly One Year After Separation

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking