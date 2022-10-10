Suzanne Shaw Nearly Had Breakdown Due to Health Scare

Instagram Celebrity

The former Hear'Say member recalls freaking out when she saw in the mirror that she couldn't hold her lip up, prompting her into thinking she had a stroke.

AceShowbiz - Suzanne Shaw opened up about her health scare earlier this year. The former Hear'Say star-turned health guru thought she was having a stroke - but was actually suffering from burnout.

Suzanne gave up alcohol, switched to a plant-based diet, and took up meditation to improve her mental wellbeing after years of being on anti-depressants. She recently revealed her health scare led her to take one day a week off from work to stop herself from suffering a breakdown.

She told Closer UK, "Since January I've been non-stop. I've been working day and night! I enjoy everything so much; I didn't realise I was taking on too much and my brain began to feel very full."

"One night I was brushing my teeth, when I realised the toothpaste was falling out of my mouth. When I looked in the mirror, it looked like my face had dropped slightly - if I smiled, I couldn't hold my lip up."

The 41-year-old star - who launched "The Happy Healthy Club" wellbeing community on the web - admits that if she hadn't slowed down her hectic working schedule, she could have ended up seriously ill.

The mother-of-two - who has Corey, 17, with ex-boyfriend Darren Day, and Rafferty, six, with fiance Sam Greenfield - added, "I felt so scared, and shocked, because I am so health conscious. Thankfully nothing sinister showed up, but I think it was my body's way of telling me to stop, or I'd make myself seriously ill."

"So, I cleared out my diary for a while and now I take one proper day off a week to spend time with the family. I'm feeling so much better, but it's a real lesson."