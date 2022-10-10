 

Suzanne Shaw Nearly Had Breakdown Due to Health Scare

Suzanne Shaw Nearly Had Breakdown Due to Health Scare
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Hear'Say member recalls freaking out when she saw in the mirror that she couldn't hold her lip up, prompting her into thinking she had a stroke.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Suzanne Shaw opened up about her health scare earlier this year. The former Hear'Say star-turned health guru thought she was having a stroke - but was actually suffering from burnout.

Suzanne gave up alcohol, switched to a plant-based diet, and took up meditation to improve her mental wellbeing after years of being on anti-depressants. She recently revealed her health scare led her to take one day a week off from work to stop herself from suffering a breakdown.

She told Closer UK, "Since January I've been non-stop. I've been working day and night! I enjoy everything so much; I didn't realise I was taking on too much and my brain began to feel very full."

  See also...

"One night I was brushing my teeth, when I realised the toothpaste was falling out of my mouth. When I looked in the mirror, it looked like my face had dropped slightly - if I smiled, I couldn't hold my lip up."

The 41-year-old star - who launched "The Happy Healthy Club" wellbeing community on the web - admits that if she hadn't slowed down her hectic working schedule, she could have ended up seriously ill.

The mother-of-two - who has Corey, 17, with ex-boyfriend Darren Day, and Rafferty, six, with fiance Sam Greenfield - added, "I felt so scared, and shocked, because I am so health conscious. Thankfully nothing sinister showed up, but I think it was my body's way of telling me to stop, or I'd make myself seriously ill."

"So, I cleared out my diary for a while and now I take one proper day off a week to spend time with the family. I'm feeling so much better, but it's a real lesson."

You can share this post!

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Jamie Lee Curtis Finds Notion She Got Her Success Due to Family Connection 'Oppressive'
Most Read
Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway
Celebrity

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

Details of Married Woman Nia Long's Lover Ime Udoka Cheated With Leaked

Details of Married Woman Nia Long's Lover Ime Udoka Cheated With Leaked

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Kanye West Attacks 'Corny' Gigi Hadid and 'Nose Job' Hailey Baldwin, Talks About 'Black Genocide'

Kanye West Attacks 'Corny' Gigi Hadid and 'Nose Job' Hailey Baldwin, Talks About 'Black Genocide'

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Lisa Ling Urges People to Look at Meghan Markle Beyond 'Insidious Headlines'

Lisa Ling Urges People to Look at Meghan Markle Beyond 'Insidious Headlines'

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts