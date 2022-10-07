Taylor Swift Hints at Joe Alwyn Inspiration Behind New Album 'Midnights'

Instagram/YouTube Music

As she reveals the title of the first track from upcoming album, the 'Shake It Off' singer suggests it's inspired by her six-year romance with the British actor.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift didn't pay attention to "weird rumours" about her relationship with Joe Alwyn. While announcing the first track on her upcoming album "Midnights" will be called "Lavender Haze", the 32-year-old singer explained she first heard the phrase while watching advertising drama "Mad Men" and loved the "really beautiful" meaning of the formerly-common description of being in love.

"I happened upon the phrase 'Lavender Haze' when I was watching 'Mad Men', and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool," she explained in a reel posted to Instagram. "And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love."

"If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful."

Taylor then got more specific and suggested the song is inspired by her relationship with the 31-year-old actor and how they "dodge" speculation about their romance in order to "protect the real stuff."

She added, "I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it."

"Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Taylor's Instagram post came shortly after the latest installment of her TikTok series "Midnights Mayhem With Me", in which the "Bad Blood" singer reveals the names of the songs that will feature on her new album.

Spinning a bingo cage of numbered balls, Taylor said in the clip, "The tension is palpable." After the number one popped out, she announced, "Track one is called 'Lavender Haze.' "