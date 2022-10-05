 

Simon Cowell Collects Over $90M in Cash Deal Over 'Got Talent' Franchise

Following two years of negotiations, the British music and television mogul has reportedly secured a massive deal and collected more than $90 million payday from his 'Got Talent' venture.

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell has allegedly landed a £90million cash deal to keep his global "Got Talent" franchise on worldwide TV. "The X Factor" mogul, 62, reportedly has inked the deal weeks after he promised to "announce something soon" after he eased up on work following health scares.

On Tuesday, October 4, The Sun reported the "complex" negotiations took two years to complete, with a "large investment bank" said to be prepared to hand over the £90millin to back Simon. It has been hailed as "the first of it's kind" it's understood it will be made with Simon's Syco Entertainment firm, and leave the record and TV executive more time to concentrate on work he loves.

A source told The Sun, "Simon's decision will give him more time to concentrate on what he enjoys. As well as spending time with his family, he loves 'Britain's Got Talent' and its US counterpart 'America's Got Talent' and he would like to continue appearing on those, being in front of the camera, for years to come. This deal means he will continue to make a fortune from the other versions of Got Talent in countries around the globe."

Simon's "Got Talent" shows air in 69 countries and have massively contributed to his estimated net worth of around £530million. The deal comes despite Simon recently downsizing Syco earlier this year to spend more time with his family, his fiancee Lauren Silverman, 45, and their seven-year-old son Eric. He last week told the Daily Mirror, "I am getting back in the music business with something I'm going to announce soon."

