Christina Ricci Joins Netflix's 'The Addams Family' Reboot, But With a Twist

Directed by Tim Burton and written by Al Gough and Miles Millar, 'Wednesday' is set to center on Wednesday Addams as she goes through the trials and tribulations of high school at Nevermore Academy.

Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Christina Ricci is ready to be spooky again. If a new report is to be believed, the actress will be returning to the Addams family's mansion as she's set to join Tom Burton's highly-anticipated "Wednesday".

The actress, who is known for her role as Wednesday Addams in "Addams Family" movies, however, will not reprise her role Wednesday. She reportedly will play an entirely new, series regular character.

On the upcoming series, Ricci wil join Jenna Ortega, who will take over the title role. The cast also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams, Gwendoline Christie as principal of the supernatural school Larissa Weems and Riki Lindhome as Wednesday's new therapist.

Directed by Burton and written by Al Gough and Miles Millar, "Wednesday" is set to center on Wednesday Addams as she goes through the trials and tribulations of high school at Nevermore Academy. The eight-episode series is billed as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy."

Additionally, the series will see Wednesday attempting to "master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

In December 2021, actress [c=Thora Birch, who is set to portray Wednesday's dorm mother Tamara Novak, left the show due to a "personal matter." Deadline claimed, "The role will not be recast, with producers looking to add a new character to the show's first season."

"It is unclear whether that character will take over for Tamara and help close out her planned storyline with both of them co-existing on the show or whether the new character will replace Tamara and Birch's scenes will be reshot," it continued.