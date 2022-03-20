Stars Feuding With Their Lovers' Exes

Pexels/cottonbro Celebrity

While some of these celebrities are on friendly terms with each other now despite dating the same person in the past, others have yet to bury the hatchet.

AceShowbiz - Not everyone can be friends with their partners' exes. While some people are lucky enough to have that chance, others do not. In some cases, the exes were not completely over each other, so they found it difficult to see their former significant others to be with someone else.

Another reason why it is impossible to be friendly with their partners' exes is that they used to be close with each other, so it was such an awkward situation to be in. This can cause a nail-biting, uncomfortable rivalry between two parties, and it doesn't only happen to commoners but also celebrities.

From getting into an online spat to having real fistfights, here are some stars who have been feuding with their lovers' exes.

1. Drake and Chris Brown Over Rihanna Instagram Who could forget the infamous feud between Drake and Chris Brown? Although they are on friendly terms with each other now, the "God's Plan" hitmaker and the "Loyal" singer made headlines back in 2012 after they got into a nasty fight at a nightclub over Rihanna. When reflecting on his past conflict with his "No Guidance" collaborator, the rapper told Rap Radar in 2019, "You know, really at the end of the day when you kind of step away from it and break it down you start to feel silly 'cause it's over girl stuff, you know?" He also pointed out that despite his friendship with Chris, he still cares for RiRi, who's currently pregnant with A$AP Rocky's baby. "I have the utmost love and respect for her," he said. "I think of her as family more than anything."

2. Olivier Martinez and Gabriel Aubry Over Halle Berry WENN/DJDM/FayesVision Other celebrities to have been embroiled in a bloody fight were Olivier Martinez and Gabriel Aubry. After dropping off his and Halle Berry's daughter Nahla at the "Bruised" actress' Los Angeles residence on Thanksgiving Day, Gabriel reportedly attacked the French actor outside her Los Angeles residence. Gabriel initially insisted that he was not the aggressor in the 2012 brawl, but he was arrested following the testimony of Halle's nanny. The scuffle itself landed both men in hospital as Gabriel suffered a broken rib and contusions to the face, while Olivier, who was still engaged to Halle at that time, had a broken hand and neck injuries.

3. Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom Over Miranda Kerr Instagram Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom have been at odds since their infamous 2014 fight. The "Yummy" crooner allegedly got punched by the "Carnival Row" star in an Ibiza nightclub after the pop star "said something to the effect of, 'I had sex with your wife,' " referring to the actor's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. However, instead of trying to make amends, Justin left Orlando even more upset by posting on Instagram a photo of the model rocking a bikini. He then followed it up with an inflammatory picture of a crying Orlando. The British hunk never responded to the singer's social media antics, but the beef is seemingly over as they both have moved on with new special someone. Justin is now happily married to Hailey Baldwin, while Orlando is engaged to Katy Perry.

4. Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom Over Khloe Kardashian Instagram Although he had been dumped by Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson didn't like it to see other men flirting with her. In July 2021, the Chicago Bulls player slammed Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, after the former NBA star tried to shoot his shot with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum underneath her thirst trap. "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Tristan warned Lamar after the latter commented, "Hottie," in Khloe's post. Now that Tristan was caught cheating on the reality star once again, Lamar called him "corny" for his never-ending infidelity.

5. Lil' Fizz and Omarion Over Apryl Jones Instagram One thing that Lil' Fizz probably shouldn't have done is dating his friend's ex. The youngest member of B2K's friendship with his bandmate Omarion turned sour after the former embarked on a relationship with the 37-year-old's baby mama, Apryl Jones, in 2019. Since then, Fizz has been blamed for breaking the "bro code." Although he initially defended his romance with Apryl, Fizz eventually broke up with her and realized that he was "f**ked up." He later reunited with Omarion at the "2021 Millennium Tour" and apologized to him, saying, "I did some f**ked up s**t to my brother... I did some snake a** s**t, and I'm not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family."

6. Alex Marshall and David Henrie Over Lucy Hale Instagram Alex Marshall, who was the keyboard player for the band The Cab, dated "Pretty Little Liars" alum Lucy Hale from August 2010 to January 2011. However, in the first month of their relationship, the musician reportedly had an altercation with the actress' ex-boyfriend, David Henrie. It was unclear what led to the tussle. While both men didn't quickly address the brawl, Alex's bandmate Alex Deleon wrote on Twitter at that time, "@alextmarshall and yo… i always have your back. i would have done the same if someone messed with my girl. it would have been a mess."

7. Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose Over Kanye West WENN/Avalon/Ivan Nikolov It's not only male celebrities who fought with each other over the same person. There was bad blood between Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose, who called the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum a "homewrecker" back in 2012 for allegedly causing her split from Kanye West. However, fast forward to four years later, Amber shocked many for defending Kim amid backlash over her nude picture following the birth of her second child, Saint West. As for the "The Kardashians" star, she never publicly addressed their feud, but she hinted that the conflict really was under the bridge after posting a selfie of the two on Instagram. In the caption she simply wrote, "Tea anyone?"

8. Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff Over Aaron Carter Instagram Also ended up dating the same guy were Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff. Hilary first dated Aaron Carter for more than a year in 2000 before he overlapped their relationship by romancing the "Mean Girls" leading lady. The pop singer himself admitted that he was seeing Lindsay because he was bored of what he had with the former "Lizzie McGuire" star. Although both of them were no longer with Aaron by 2003, the beef between Hilary and Lindsay remained. Things got worse in the following year after Rachel Dratch dressed as Hilary during Lindsay's "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig, prompting the "Gossip Girl" alum to slam her nemesis, saying, "I'm not here to talk bad about her like she talks bad about me all the time." In 2007, however, Hilary made it clear that their spat was over. "We are both adults, and whatever happened, happened when we were young," she declared.

9. Denise Richards and Heather Locklear Over Richie Sambora WENN/Avalon/Dave Starbuck Denise Richards and Heather Locklear were friends until "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum began dating the latter's ex-husband, Richie Sambora. After splitting from Heather in 2006, the Bon Jovi guitarist started romancing Denise amid her own divorce from actor Charlie Sheen. Speaking about the awkward situation, Denise told Entertainment Tonight in June 2006, "The thing with Heather, that's been hard... You can't help who you fall for and that friendship, unfortunately, was done and wasn't salvageable." She also denied being a homewrecker, explaining to Us Weekly, "We were friends and we were both going through divorces, and that's what drew us to each other... I did not steal someone's husband. Did I date a former friend's ex-husband? Yes. Did I break up a marriage? No."

10. Pete Davidson and Kanye West Over Kim Kardashian WENN/FayesVision/Avalon/DJDM Pete Davidson can no longer tolerate Kanye West's online attacks against him for dating Kim Kardashian. While he had mostly stayed quiet despite the rapper's repeated jabs, the "Saturday Night Live" star finally confronted the emcee through text messages after he reignited custody war with the SKIMS founder. Defending his girlfriend, Pete told Kanye, "Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she's your kids mom." The funnyman went on to stress, "I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f**k up."