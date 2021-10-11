 
 

Stanley Tucci Recalls Keeping Diner Guests Waiting for Hours When Playing Chef With Meryl Streep

WENN/Mario Mitsis
Celebrity

When speaking to Kelly Clarkson, the 'Julie and Julia' actor shares the story about the time he and his co-star were preparing to play beloved author Julia Child and her husband, Bill, for the 2009 movie.

  • Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep kept dinner guests waiting for hours when they teamed up in the kitchen to play chefs.

The food-loving actor, who recently won an Emmy Award for his CNN cooking and travel series "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy", suggested he and Streep should cook up something special for a handful of special guests while they were preparing to play TV chef and beloved author Julia Child and her husband, Bill, for 2009 movie "Julie & Julia".

"We cooked together when we were about to start the film," Stanley tells pop star Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. daytime talk show. "I asked her if we could cook together. We had both finished shooting films prior."

  See also...

"I knew she was busy and tired but I said, 'Not to be too Methody [Method acting], but could we just cook together?' And we cooked one of Julia's recipes - Blanquette de veau, which is a creamy veal dish."

There was nothing wrong with Stanley and Meryl's cooking skills, but they were a bit slow, and their dinner guests were ravenous by the time they dished up. "It ended up being delicious but we were too slow," he laughs. "We thought we were going to serve dinner at eight [P.M.] but we served it at 10."

Stanley, who also appeared in "The Devil Wears Prada" opposite Meryl, has improved his dinner party host skills since and became a real social media star during the COVID lockdowns, thanks to his cooking and cocktail videos.

