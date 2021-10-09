Julianna Margulies Risked 'Having a Jailbird' Due to Skills She Taught Son During Lockdown

WENN Celebrity

The 'Good Wife' actress jokes the lessons she taught her teenage son during Covid-19 lockdown might send him to prison but it's necessary so that he could earn his own money.

AceShowbiz - Actress Julianna Margulies has given her teenage son a valuable lesson during the COVID lockdowns - she taught him to play poker.

"The Good Wife" star shares 13-year-old Kieran with her attorney husband Keith Lieberthal and she was searching for a game the family could play together, while self-isolating earlier this year (21), which didn't involve screen time.

"I taught him the basics," Julianna jokes on "Live with Kelly and Ryan".

"During lockdown he was at school online and then after school I felt bad he wasn't seeing his friends so he was on the computer with his friends. After dinner it was game time, whatever games we could play where we could see each and talk to each other - no electronics."

She quickly arrived at the perfect solution.

"I taught him poker," she smiles, adding, "I'm truly going to have a jailbird on my hands. I just wanted him off the electronics."

And she's sure teaching Kieran how to play the high-stakes card game will prove really helpful when he's at college in a few years.

"I feel like he's going to be the kid who - God willing he gets into college - can sit down and know how to play a hand," she shares.

"I don't think it's a bad thing. That way he can not ask me for money, he can win his own money, and feel like he earned his keep."