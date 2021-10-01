 
 

Henry Cavill Would Love to Play James Bond Villain

Henry Cavill Would Love to Play James Bond Villain
The 'Man of Steel' actor is interested in playing a villainous character who will antagonize the 007 spy agent in an upcoming installment of the blockbuster franchise.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Henry Cavill is "keen to explore" the idea of playing a James Bond villain.

The actor, who is best known for playing Superman, would love to speak to the makers of the long-running film franchise about starring in a Bond movie.

Henry, who was previously considered for the role of Bond before Daniel Craig was cast as 007, told The Movie Dweeb, "If Barbara (Broccoli) and Michael (G. Wilson) were interested in me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I'd be very keen to explore further."

Last year (20), Henry admitted he would still love to become Bond - despite being overlooked for the coveted role in the past.

The film star auditioned for the role of 007 at the age of 22 and, although other big-name actors have been linked to the part in recent years, Henry admits he'd still relish the opportunity.

He said, "If Barbara and Mike were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity."

"At this stage, it's all up in the air. We'll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond - it would be very, very exciting."

Daniel Craig plays Bond for the last-ever time in "No Time to Die".

Meanwhile, the movie bosses insisted they wouldn't discussed the replacement to lead the blockbuster franchise until 2022.

