 
 

Jamie Spears' Lawyer Insists His Exit From Conservatorship Is 'a Loss' for Britney

While Britney Spears is 'on cloud nine' after estranged father was suspended as her conservator, an attorney representing the patriarch insists she suffers 'a loss' by having him dismissed.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jamie Spears' attorney Vivian Thoreen has spoken out after her client was suspended from his role as his daughter's conservator.

After months of trying to remove her father as her controlling guardian, Britney 's wishes were granted during a court hearing on Wednesday (29Sep21), when Judge Brenda Penny agreed he should step down from his position.

The judge heard arguments from the attorneys representing the pop star and her father, before ruling it was in the "best interest" of Britney to remove Jamie from the legal arrangement.

While the "Toxic" hitmaker said she was "on cloud nine" in an Instagram post following the decision, Jamie's legal team has called the move "disappointing" and "a loss for Britney."

"Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally," the statement begins. "For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."

"This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children."

"For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney's own attorney."

It continues, "These facts make the outcome of yesterday's hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer."

"Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney's former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday's hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney's own attorney argued against it."

"Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters," the statement concludes.

In addition to his dismissal, Jamie was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate.

Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.

