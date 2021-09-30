 
 

Krysten Ritter and Beau Adam Granduciel Call it Quits After 7 Years

The 'Jessica Jones' actress is reportedly no longer in a relationship with baby daddy Adam Granduciel following seven years of romance and a son together.

  • Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Jessica Jones" star Krysten Ritter and her musician boyfriend Adam Granduciel have reportedly called it quits after seven years.

The actress and the lead singer of indie rock band War on Drugs drifted apart, according to In Touch sources, but despite the split, Krysten and Adam "remain on amicable terms" as they continue to co-parent their two-year-old son.

Ritter gave birth to Bruce Julian Knight in July 2019, and recently celebrated his second birthday on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my magical darling angel baby - love of my life - best friend," she captioned a sweet snap, which showed Bruce in front of dozens of balloons. "The big TWO! Wow did that happen fast. I'm so lucky to be your Mama #grateful."

After giving birth to her son, the actress admitted she struggled to navigate motherhood. "I am a new mom and have no idea how any of it works so I tend to reach out to all the mamas I trust for information and tips, do my research and ultimately do what feels right for me and my baby," she explained. "So, I guess that's some good advice! Do what is right for you and your baby."

"I'm just trying to be present and do my best and not waste time worrying about balance," she said. "I definitely try and get as much done during that nap time as possible and then I just focus on soaking up the baby every day."

And the best part of parenting for her was "getting to see the world through his eyes and find joy in playing with toys and things like dancing to 'Baby Shark,' getting dressed up for Halloween is the BEST!"

"I had no idea that I would get to be a kid again myself," she said. "I am so grateful for this gift."

