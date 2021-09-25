Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Instagram Celebrity

In the apology post, the 'Counted Me Out' rapper, who has been released from prison, blames his 'grownish' self for lying about having an affair with the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress in 2018.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has received an apology note from King Yella for his past action. Over three years after he claimed to have slept with the "Bodak Yellow" rapstress, the "Counted Me Out" rapper issued a public apology.

On Thursday, September 23, the 31-year-old rapper made use of his Instagram page to share a throwback photo of him and Cardi hanging out in what appeared to be a hotel room. In the caption, he wrote, "I just wanna say sorry #cardib it's all love I'm on sum grown ish 2018 I was tweekin." He also mentioned Cardi's husband Offset, "@offsetyrn we gotta chop it up folks, growth & development."

Neither Cardi nor Offset has responded to King's apology note yet. In the comment section, however, many social media users criticized him for his message, accusing him of "seeking for attention." One user wrote, "N***as post anything for attention," while another suggested deleting the post, "You still got time too delete this Lame."

Back in 2018, King sparked a major feud with Cardi and her husband after he started rumors about sleeping with her in his track "Cardi B Truth," a freestyle that goes over the beat of Offset's song "Ric Flair Drip". At the time, the "Chicago Changes" singer captioned an Instagram post, "We had yo b***h first @offsetyrn @iamcardib interview out now @zacktv."

Following King's Instagram post, Cardi was quick to clear her name and adamantly denied ever having had sexual relations with him. However, the Chicago rapper didn't hesitate to stir the pot by posting a video of Offset confronting him about the rumors over the phone.

King's apology note came after he was released from prison earlier this year. The "First Day Out the Feds" rapper was arrested for attempted burglary in 2018, the same year when he sparked controversy with Cardi and Offset. It appeared that spending time in prison has allowed him to reflect on his former antics and clean up his act a little bit.