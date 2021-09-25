'Younger' Star Molly Bernard Feels 'Surreal Joy' After Marrying Fiancee Hannah Lieberman

Instagram Celebrity

The actress portraying Lauren Heller on the hit TV Land sitcom, who got engaged to Hannah in January, takes to social media to give a look at their wedding day.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Molly Bernard. Having tied the knot with her fiancee Hannah Lieberman, the Lauren Heller depicter on "Younger" gushed about the feeling of "surreal joy."

The 33-year-old actress broke the happy news via Instagram on Friday, September 24. Sharing a picture of her and her now-wife from their wedding, she raved, "WIVES! Perfect day, perfect party."

"Perfect photo by @lesloups perfect couture dress by @wraynyc perfect custom suit for H by @bindleandkeep perfect fleurs by @fleurotica," she added. "WHAT A SURREAL JOY TO BE MARRIED TO MY TREASURE!"

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from Molly's famous pals. One in particular was Hilary Duff who exclaimed, "A DAY TO REMEMBER FOR A LIFETIME. love you two all the way there and back."

"Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park then sent out several heart-eyed emojis. "RuPaul's Drag Race All Star" alum Shangela, in the meantime, cried out, "YAAAASSSSSSSS!!!!!!!"

Molly and Hannah got engaged in January. When announcing the engagement, the "Chicago Med" actress shared on Instagram a picture that featured the pair and their dog Henry. Her ring could also be seen in the image. In the accompanying message, she penned, "We said YES! ?"

In June this year, Molly opened up about her relationship with Hannah. Revealing that she met her partner at a wine-and-cheese book club, Molly recalled, "I just fell in love... I recognized that she had really small feet like me... I was like, 'What are those? A six?' "

"We went on this amazing first date, and it was the best date of my life," she went on recounting in an interview with SELF. "And the second date was the best second date of my entire life. And now we live together, and it's the best live-together day of my life, every day."