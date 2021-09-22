Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

WENN/GLAAD Celebrity

The top fashion designer has lost his husband, fashion editor Richard Buckley, who passed away at the age of 72 at the couple's home in Los Angeles following a prolonged illness.

AceShowbiz - Fashion editor Richard Buckley, the husband of designer Tom Ford, has died aged 72.

Ford's fashion brand announced the tragic news in a statement to Vogue, revealing that Buckley passed away at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday (19Sep21).

"It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley," the statement read. "Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness."

Ford and Buckley first met back in 1986 at a fashion show and married in 2014.

Reflecting on the moment he first set eyes on Buckley in an interview on The Jess Cagle Interview back in 2016, Ford recalled, "Our eyes locked and within a month we were living together. We have been together ever since."

They welcomed son Alexander John Buckley Ford, nicknamed Jack, together in 2012.

Buckley was a successful journalist for many years, and was named the editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International in 1999.

In the wake of his passing, fans and friends were quick to send condolences and tributes.

"To call Richard a dear and beloved friend is a privilege, and to know the huge hole left in your lives fills me with deep, deep sadness. He was so loved, so respected and so madly and passionately dedicated to you, Tom and Jack, that his life was fully complete," designer Stella McCartney said.

Rachel Zoe stated, "We have lost such a beautiful and special soul, a gentleman of the greatest kind, Richard Buckley. To know him was an honor, to have had deep meaningful conversations with Richard was a gift I will hold tight forever. He was brilliant, witty and unapologetically honest, but most extraordinary was his true love and dedication to Tom and his son Jack. I will miss you so very much Richard. May you Rest In Peace and with the angels friend."