WWE Star Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Recovering After 'Successful' Heart Procedure

According to an official statement released by WWE, the professional wrestler underwent the surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital following 'a cardiac event' caused by 'a genetic heart issue.'

Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paul Levesque, known as Triple H, is currently recovering after undergoing a heart procedure. The WWE star had a "successful" surgery following "a cardiac event," according to a statement released by the sports entertainment company.

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event," the statement shared on WWE's official website read. The health update continued to note, "The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

After WWE released Paul's health update, his fans were quick to send prayers for his recovery. "I legit got so shook reading the first half, thank goodness he's okay, sending prayers his way," a Twitter user wrote. A second added, "I wish you nothing but the best to your ROAD TO RECOVERY. Prayers to you and your family Trips."

Paul's heart procedure came just a year after he celebrated 25 years with WWE. Of the milestone, Paul, who currently serves as the WWE executive vice president of global talent strategy and development, told PEOPLE in April 2020, "It feels old, that's what it feels like." He went on saying, "It's hard to believe, it certainly has gone by in a blink."

Paul first entered a WWE ring as "Hunter Hearst Helmsley," a snobby, upper-class aristocrat who considered himself royalty, in April 1995. His character eventually became the leather jacket-wearing, sledgehammer-carrying, motorcycle-riding villain "Triple H".

After wrestling in his final match in 2019, Paul joined WWE's business side. He is now helping the company to develop the next generation of WWE superstars through his show "NXT".

"I watch these young kids and see them go out there and catch on to the lessons you teach them to," he said in the same interview with PEOPLE. "They go out there and they execute, and the crowd goes crazy and they come back in and they're buzzing because you'd know that they've succeeded. They know they've succeeded."

Paul continued explaining, "It's like the saying, 'Most of the things that you accomplished in your life are great, but then when you watch your kids accomplish things, it's an even greater experience.' " He then stated, "It's the same thing for me."