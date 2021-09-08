Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Asks for Prayers From ICU as He Fights COVID-19

Instagram Celebrity

Aside from asking for prayers, the former basketball player 'publicly apologizes' for people he might have hurt in the past after being hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cedric Ceballos is asking for strength amid his battle with COVID-19. Having been hospitalized for 10 days, the former NBA star turned to Instagram to share a picture of him in hospital and ask for prayers.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but [sic], I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," he wrote on Tuesday, September 7 alongside a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed. He also wore an oxygen mask strapped to his head.

In his post, Cedric continued to say sorry to those he's hurt in the past. "If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize," the former basketball player penned. He then concluded his note as saying, "My fight is not done…..Thx."

Shortly after Cedric shared his health update, fellow athletes have responded, wishing him well on his journey to recovery. "Stay strong, we are with you!" wrote Pau Gasol, who won back-to-back NBA Championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

Also praying for his speedy recovery was Mark McMillian. "My prayers warriors please keep my brother @cedceballos lifted up in your prayers one of the coolest brothers I know," the former NFL cornerback penned. "You will beat this pro. God isn't done blessing you yet. Love you fam your little homie Lil Mac."

Cedric first announced that he had contracted the virus nearly two weeks ago. On August 27, the retired athlete wrote via Instagram, "I am saddened to have to POSTPONE the @cedricceballosfoundation meet & greet @torchcigarbar also the golf tournament @therealpapagogc due to the fact That I have contracted COVID-19."

"I am out of the hospital and currently resting @ home," Cedric continued. He went on saying, "Hopefully I will get back to the best of health and quick recovery. When we have new dates we will post, thank you for your understanding and God bless."