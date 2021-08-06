Cyn Covers Sixpence None the Richer's 'Kiss Me' for 'She's All That' Reboot

Instagram Music

The 'Lonely Gun' singer has given the classic 1998 hit single a new spin as a part of the soundtrack for the new movie 'He's All That' fronted by Addison Rae.

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - New mum Cyn has re-recorded Sixpence None the Richer's classic track "Kiss Me" for the "She's All That" revamp.

The song became pivotal to the 1999 movie, starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr., and now it's getting a 2021 makeover for the Netflix movie "He's All That", courtesy of the 28 year old, who is signed to Katy Perry's record label.

"Of course, there are many songs that have influenced my career, but of all the songs in the universe, Kiss Me has to be one of my absolute favorites," Cyn said in a statement.

"I have many fond memories of discovering my voice to Kiss Me while riding in the backseat of my mom's car.

"When I was approached with the opportunity to sing this song, I was ecstatic and so grateful. I am thrilled with how it turned out and can't wait to see it in He's All That."

The new film stars TikTok celebrity Addison Rae as a popular high school girl who takes on a bet to turn an unlikely guy into the prom king. Rachael Leigh Cook plays her mother in the Netflix movie, which will debut later this month (Aug21).

Jameela Jamil recently called the trailer for the film "terrible."

"The Good Place" actress was among those commenting on the trailer for "He's All That" as it was released on Wednesday (04Aug21), writing, "This looks objectively f**king terrible."

However, Jameela added, "That means *everyone* is going to watch it and it's going to be number 1. You'll succumb to the hate watching peer pressure. Just wait. We ignore great art and publicise stuff like this with our hatred, and then it becomes number 1, and then studios green light more films just like it."

One of her followers then quipped, "But that's also how I felt about your performance in The Good Place," to which Jameela answered, "100 per cent fair."

"I had never acted before and had no idea what is was doing. Thank GOD for Ted Danson."

Jameela played Tahani Al-Jamil in the comedy series, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

"He's All That", which also stars Rachael Leigh-Cook and Peyton Meyer, is due to drop on Netflix on 27 August.