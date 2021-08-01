Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Instagram Music

The 'Funky Friday' hitmaker returns to the pinnacle on the albums chart in his native country as he scores the biggest first week sales of the year with his latest LP.

Aug 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Dave has scored the number one album in the U.K. with the biggest first week sales of the year.

"We're All Alone in This Together" has debuted at the top of the chart with 74,000 sales, comfortably beating out Olivia Rodrigo, whose "Sour" album started with 51,000.

Dave, who also claimed the biggest opening week for a hip-hop/rap album in more than a decade, last hit the top of the countdown in 2019 with his Mercury Prize and Brit Award-winning debut "Psychodrama".

Anne-Marie's second album, "Therapy", debuts at two on the new chart, while Rodrigo's "Sour" rounds out the top three.

Last week's number one, YouTuber and rapper KSI's "All Over the Place", drops to four and Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black" returns to the top five following the 10th anniversary of the singer's death last week (23Jul21).

On the singles chart, Ed Sheeran scores a fifth week at number one with "Bad Habits", keeping Dave and Stormzy's collaboration "Clash" at two. Little Mix also landed their 100th week in the top 10 as their "Heartbreak Anthem" collaboration with DJs Galantis and David Guetta, rises to seven.

No other girl band has spent more time in the U.K. top 10.

"Wow! It's amazing, and we wouldn't have done this without you guys. You never fail to blow us away - you're just incredible and we wouldn't be here without you. Thank you," one of the members Leigh-Anne Pinnock told fans.