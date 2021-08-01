 
 

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics
Instagram
Celebrity

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee initially said in a statement that Andrew is in ‘violation of the COVID mitigation protocol,’ though it decides to not to penalize the athlete for the violation.

  • Aug 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Team USA swimmer Michael Andrew received backlash for breaking the COVID-19 protocol at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The athlete was dragged for not wearing any face covering while speaking with reporters despite the fact that he has yet to be vaccinated.

"Michael Andrew, the highest-profile unvaccinated American Olympian, refused to wear a mask in the mixed zone," wrote USA Today Sports columnist Christine Brennan on Twitter on Friday, July 30. He also attached a picture of the 22-year-old being maskless in a press area before adding, "Every other U.S. swimmer I've seen all week has worn one."

Of not wearing a mask, Andrew told USA Today Sports, "For me, it's pretty hard to breathe in after kind of sacrificing my body in the water, so I feel like my health is a little more tied to being able to breathe than protecting what's coming out of my mouth."

  See also...

He added, "I think it's great that there's procedures, but at the end of the day, all of us here have been under quarantine and in the same testing protocol, so there's a level of safety (that's) comfortable when we're racing."

Internet users quickly blasted Andrew with one saying, "Arrogant. I hoped his swim last night offered him a dish of humility, but now I wonder," referencing his fifth-place finish in the men's 200-meter individual medley earlier that day. "This is disgraceful! Vaccinations should have been required for all Olympians out of respect for the people of Japan, who have not been as fortunate with their vaccine rollout," another user added.

Further taking a dig at the swimmer, another person wrote, "No mask, no medal, Michael." Another comment, meanwhile, read, "Refuses to wear a shirt, too."

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee initially said in a statement that Andrew is in "violation of the COVID mitigation protocols." Despite that, the committee decided to not penalize the athlete for the violation.

You can share this post!

Kanye West Trolled for Allegedly Claiming 'Donda' Will Be 'Album of the Life'

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family