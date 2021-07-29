Kate Beckinsale Considers Going Back to Oxford University Decades After Dropping Out

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale is considering picking up her studies at Oxford University after a recent visit with her daughter.
The actress abandoned her academic dreams after a friend died, but now she admits she'd like to go back. And her old French tutor would welcome her with open arms.
"My friends [at college] were party people and I wasn't," she tells the MailOnline. "They'd all moved into a house and I stayed in the college, where I then got mono [infectious mononucleosis] and went home. While I was home, one of my dear friends there ended up jumping out of a window and dying. All my other friends were rusticated - basically expelled for a year and then you come back."
"When I was considering going back, nobody was there and there was this horrible whiff of death everywhere. That was the reason I didn't go back."
"I took my kid to my college and my French tutor was still there. She said, 'You know you can come back any time?'"
And the "Serendipity" star insists she'd make a much better student now she's in her late 40s.
"It's such a shame university is at this time of your life when you're thinking, 'Who should I get off with and am I a lesbian and what posters do I want on my wall?' Wouldn't it be better once you've actually lived a bit to go, 'I really like this'."
Kate recently reunited with daughter Lily Mo Sheen after being kept apart by the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 23, the "Underworld" actress was caught on camera with Lily at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.