Chrissy Teigen 'in Love' With Her New Dog Pearl After French Bulldog Pippa Died

Instagram Celebrity

Nearly three weeks after mourning the loss of her beloved pooch, the former 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host excitedly introduces her new canine on her social media page.

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has welcomed a new dog Pearl into her family after the death of her beloved French bulldog Pippa. Offering a glimpse at her canine, the "Chrissy's Court" star admitted that she's "in love."

On Tuesday, July 27, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a closer look at her new dog. "Truly such a good girl," the wife of John Legend wrote over the clip. She went on to add, "We are in love."

Chrissy Teigen shared a closer look at her new dog Pearl.

Introducing Pearl to her fans and followers, Chrissy turned to her Instagram feed to post a sweet photo of her new dog. In the caption, the former "Lip Sync Battle" co-host wrote, "Pearl has touched down into the legend/teigen/stephens household! We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!! Penny is obsessed with her so it's been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold."

"I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can't wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much," Chrissy added. The former "Bring the Funny" judge concluded her post by expressing her excitement, saying, "Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home. Swipe for ear magic!"

Chrissy and John mourned the loss of their pet pooch Pippa, who passed away in the model's arms at age 10. Announcing her dog's passing, she posted a selfie with the late canine alongside a tribute to their memorable mutt at the time. "Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home," she penned.

"She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took s**t from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much," Chrissy continued. She further elaborated, "We love you sweet girl. I know you're giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life."

Her 42-year-old husband also took to social media to pay tribute to Pippa, after the pooch gave the couple "so much joy" for 10 years. He wrote, "We're going to miss our little Pippa. This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her. She was smart, fancy and didn't take any s**t. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!"