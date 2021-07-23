 
 

Lisa Rinna Admits to Having 'Couple of One-Night Stands' With Her On-Screen Brother Patrick Muldoon

WENN/Michael Wright
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star, however, clarifies that she hooked up with her former 'Days of Our Lives' co-star long before she met her now-husband Harry Hamlin.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna has just dropped a major bombshell regarding her past dating experience. In a revealing new interview, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star admitted that she had a "couple of one-night stands" with Patrick Muldoon, who played her brother on "Days of Our Lives".

The 58-year-old made the honest confession when sitting down with PEOPLE. When asked about her most "surreal" '90 moment, she candidly spilled, "Having an affair with the guy who played my brother."

Lisa went on to clarify, "Well, not an affair, but a couple of one-night stands with the guy who [played] my brother. Patrick Muldoon and I had like, a thing." She then noted that the hookup occurred long before she met her now-husband Harry Hamlin.

The mother of two starred as Billie Reed on "Days of Our Lives" from 1992 to 1995 while Patrick played her on-screen brother, Austin Reed. Aside from the long-running soap opera, the two appeared on the nighttime soap "Melrose Place".

  See also...

Lisa herself got married to Harry in 1997. Together, they share two daughters, 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin and 23-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin. As for the actor, he is also a father to 41-year-old son Dimitri Hamlin, whom he shares with ex Ursula Andress.

In the interview, Lisa recalled the first time she met Harry. "I was working at the eyeglass store, The Glen," she first recounted. "Harry came in to get his glasses and gave him his glasses and didn't think twice, because he was Harry Hamlin and I was just like, 'Oh my God, it's Harry Hamlin.' "

"And long story short, my boss at the eyeglass store was good friends with Harry. So one night I was bringing back my boss the key, because he would never let me keep the key," the Bravo star continued. "So I went and I gave him the key, and he was having dinner with Harry Hamlin. And he said, 'Sit down with us.' "

"I had a glass of wine and sat with them, and I had just seen Cirque de Soleil for the first time," she added. "And I was so blown away, I just waxed poetic about Cirque de Soleil, and then I left. So then I got a call from my [boss] ... and he said, 'Wow, that was so great last night and my friend Harry really liked you. And if you were single, he would like to date you.' "

"And I thought, 'Well, that's gross because he's married' - because at the time he was married to [Nicolette Sheridan], or at least we thought he was," the TV personality further explained. "But she had left him three days earlier for Michael Bolton."

